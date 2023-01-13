ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Improved Bears Dazzle At Cal Benefit Cup

BERKELEY – In 2022, California men's gymnastics started off the season with a score of 382.100. In 2023? Try 394.950 – their second-best season opener in the modern scoring era. The Bears welcomed reigning national champion Stanford (410.500) to Haas Pavilion on Saturday night for the collegiate portion...
calbears.com

Bears Back In Haas To Host Ducks

BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team is back in Haas Pavilion this week to host the Oregon schools, starting with a clash against the Ducks at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday night. Cal (3-15, 2-5 Pac-12) will look to continue its recent success at home, where it went...
calbears.com

No. 3 Cal Takes First at Wasatch Classic

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The No. 3 California women's gymnastics team improved to 6-0 Saturday night taking first place at the Wasatch Classic with the ninth-highest score in program history. A 197.525 for the Bears lifted them over No. 26 Oregon State (196.850), No. 16 Iowa (196.575), and No. 20 Pitt (193.650).
calbears.com

Bears Finish LA Trip At No. 8 UCLA Sunday

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-6, 1-4) finishes its LA road trip taking on the No. 8 UCLA Bruins on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network Los Angeles. This game marks the 81st all time meeting between...
calbears.com

David Reese Added To 2023 Recruiting Class

BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that Cal has added outside linebacker David Reese to the program's 2023 recruiting class. Reese will be in his sixth collegiate season in 2023 after spending the past five campaigns at Florida. "We're excited to add David to...
