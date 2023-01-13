ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

MHPD receives retired ambulance from Baxter Health

Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Police Department Facebook page. Tuesday the Mountain Home Police Department received a donation from Baxter Health for the Special Response Unit. Baxter Health donated a retired ambulance to the department to replace the current vehicle used for the unit. Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin...
KTLO

$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday

While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
KTLO

Guilty plea in cases stemming from theft of vehicle, fishing gear

A 30-year old man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from events in August and September 2020. Kyle Randal Bolen, who lists an address in the small Yell County town of Ola, was sentenced to 10 years probation. He is currently in a treatment program in another county and as a condition of his probation; he is required to complete his stay.
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing Ava girl found safe and unharmed

UPDATE 1/16/23 – According to the Douglas Co. Mo Sheriff’s department, the missing Ava girl who was last seen two days ago has been located. She was located with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Police say she is safe and unharmed. DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for […]
Kait 8

Luncheon to honor historic hero

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Lyon College students, faculty, and staff will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration and luncheon. The event will take place in the Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at...
KTLO

Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County

A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
houstonherald.com

Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KTLO

Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter

A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
KTLO

Female involved in kidnapping pleads

A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
howellcountynews.com

West Plains Man Hurt in Drunk Driving Crash

Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.
KTLO

Man pleads guilty to charges in 3 cases

A man who has had a number of criminal charges filed against him through the years was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday. Forty-two-year-old Nathias Z. Hall of Mountain Home entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from his three latest arrests and was put on probation for 72 months.
