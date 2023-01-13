Rep. Rice Announces $1,133,250 In Assistance To Firefighters Grants Program For Local Fire Departments

Read full article on original website
First Lexington Council meeting with six new members held at City Hall
The first meeting of the Lexington City Council is in the books. It could be characterized as a “get to know you and the process” work session.
Disabled veteran accuses George Santos of scamming him out of $3K for service dog's surgery: report
A disabled veteran said George Santos ran off with the cash from a GoFundMe for surgery for his beloved service dog, leaving his companion to die, according to a report from Patch.
An affordable-housing success: St. Paul breaks ground for Restoring Waters apartment project
On a chilly, soggy Tuesday morning outside The Collection at Highland Bridge Apartments in St. Paul, about 50 people gathered at the former site of Ford Motor Companies’ assembly plant to break ground for a new affordable-housing property, Restoring Waters. Nearly a decade after the sprawling plant’s demolition, elected...
