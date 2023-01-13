ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Just Finished a $100M Renovation

With an enviable location between Michigan Avenue and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago has offered visitors a luxe oasis from the city for the past 45 years. Now, after some pandemic-related delays, it’s unveiling the fruits of a $100 million renovation, led by the San Francisco interior design firm BAMO. Obviously, we wanted to check it out for ourselves — so here’s what we loved most from a luxurious, all-too-brief stay on the Gold Coast.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune

Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
CHICAGO, IL
Nathalie writer

Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try

Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Chicago’s Historic South Loop Architecture

Chicago’s South Loop is found immediately south of W. Congress Pkwy. or Ida B. Wells Drive. It is an historic neighborhood that includes the officially designated landmark Printing House Row District. The neighborhood also includes Dearborn Station, which is also on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a fun area to explore. I recommend that you walk and just focus on the beautiful architectural details that are everywhere.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year

After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side

Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1

Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
thereporteronline.net

Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville

When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
NAPERVILLE, IL
thereporteronline.net

7 Hotels to Book a Wellness Retreat in Chicago

Booking a staycation right after the new year has begun sounds kinda bad, doesn’t it? Then, allow me to rephrase: let’s set up a wellness retreat in Chicago at one of our favorite luxury hotels. After all, our new year resolutions included being more mindful and focus more on ourselves, and an indoor pool, pampering spa, and a full-size gym all sounds like a good way to stay on top of our 2023 wellness goals.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked

CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
CHICAGO, IL
Nathalie writer

Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants

Chicago is home to a diverse and delicious Chinese food scene, offering a wide range of dishes from different regions of China. From fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck to Cantonese dim sum and Chinese-style hot pot, the Windy City has something for every Chinese food lover. In this guide, we've compiled a list of some of the best Chinese food options in Chicago, highly recommended by locals and food critics. From well-established restaurants to trendy hot-spots, these restaurants offer a true taste of China in the heart of the Midwest. Whether you're a long-time Chinese food aficionado or a newcomer to the scene, this guide will help you navigate the best Chinese food that Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces

This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
HINSDALE, IL

