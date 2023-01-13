Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
'Chicago Restaurant Week' offers best bites from hundreds of local eateries
Get ready for the return of one of Chicago's tastiest traditions!
The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Just Finished a $100M Renovation
With an enviable location between Michigan Avenue and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago has offered visitors a luxe oasis from the city for the past 45 years. Now, after some pandemic-related delays, it’s unveiling the fruits of a $100 million renovation, led by the San Francisco interior design firm BAMO. Obviously, we wanted to check it out for ourselves — so here’s what we loved most from a luxurious, all-too-brief stay on the Gold Coast.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
thereporteronline.net
Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune
Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try
Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Chicago’s Historic South Loop Architecture
Chicago’s South Loop is found immediately south of W. Congress Pkwy. or Ida B. Wells Drive. It is an historic neighborhood that includes the officially designated landmark Printing House Row District. The neighborhood also includes Dearborn Station, which is also on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a fun area to explore. I recommend that you walk and just focus on the beautiful architectural details that are everywhere.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
This Illinois Dog Really Doesn’t Want to Come Inside, But Thanks
You might remember the snow storm that rolled through Illinois in the middle of December. During that event, an Illinois dog owner tried to convince their dog to come inside. There's a very good reason why the dog appeared to say "thanks, but no" at this Chicago home. This fun...
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
NBC Chicago
5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in Chicago, Suburbs
$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route...
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
thereporteronline.net
Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville
When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
thereporteronline.net
7 Hotels to Book a Wellness Retreat in Chicago
Booking a staycation right after the new year has begun sounds kinda bad, doesn’t it? Then, allow me to rephrase: let’s set up a wellness retreat in Chicago at one of our favorite luxury hotels. After all, our new year resolutions included being more mindful and focus more on ourselves, and an indoor pool, pampering spa, and a full-size gym all sounds like a good way to stay on top of our 2023 wellness goals.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked
CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
Weekend Break: Make empty bottles into candles at the Chicago Candle Company
CHICAGO — At the Chicago Candle Company, you can learn how to make candles out of empty bottles of booze. Sarah and Fernando Velarde teach classes on how to make soy candles out of cool glass vessels. The Chicago Candle Company is all about recycling and reusing. Once the light has burned out, you can […]
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants
Chicago is home to a diverse and delicious Chinese food scene, offering a wide range of dishes from different regions of China. From fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck to Cantonese dim sum and Chinese-style hot pot, the Windy City has something for every Chinese food lover. In this guide, we've compiled a list of some of the best Chinese food options in Chicago, highly recommended by locals and food critics. From well-established restaurants to trendy hot-spots, these restaurants offer a true taste of China in the heart of the Midwest. Whether you're a long-time Chinese food aficionado or a newcomer to the scene, this guide will help you navigate the best Chinese food that Chicago has to offer.
WISH-TV
This Valentine’s Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed ‘breakup bar’ in Chicago
(CNN) — Chicago’s got bad blood. Taylor Swift fans and despondent singles alike will be able to visit a Swift-themed “breakup bar” this Valentine’s Day in Chicago. The time-limited pop-up venue is named “Bad Blood” in homage to Swift’s song from her 2014 album 1989. Events organization BucketListers announced the pop-up on its Instagram Friday.
onekindesign.com
See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces
This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
Comments / 0