Rich Eisen Decides To Double Down On His Criticism Of Steeler Nation Over Steelers HC Mike Tomlin After Team’s Strong 2022 Finish

I get a kick out of the fair weather fans that want to be stupid and start playing musical coaches at the first sign of a struggling period. That hasn't worked for any other NFL team. Why would it suddenly work for the Steelers?
I admit I wanted him gone prior to this year & I have to admit I was wrong. Only Tomlin could've kept this team together to have a shot at the playoffs w/ a transition within a transition at QB, a young RB & WR corps & a sad o-line, losing best player for 1/3 of the season with no shut down CB. Leave Tomlin alone
I believe that with Matt Canada’s as Offensive Coordinator the team will remain either a 500 or below team. Never taking the next step to the playoffs and making a honest run at the superbowl. His offensive scheme is to predictable and appears to me to be more college oriented. Just my opinion of course. They need a Calvin Moore style OC and PAY the mooLa to get him.
