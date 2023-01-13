ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rich Eisen Decides To Double Down On His Criticism Of Steeler Nation Over Steelers HC Mike Tomlin After Team’s Strong 2022 Finish

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 77

Steve Johnston
4d ago

I get a kick out of the fair weather fans that want to be stupid and start playing musical coaches at the first sign of a struggling period. That hasn't worked for any other NFL team. Why would it suddenly work for the Steelers?

Reply(38)
25
BLACK N BOLD
3d ago

I admit I wanted him gone prior to this year & I have to admit I was wrong. Only Tomlin could've kept this team together to have a shot at the playoffs w/ a transition within a transition at QB, a young RB & WR corps & a sad o-line, losing best player for 1/3 of the season with no shut down CB. Leave Tomlin alone

Reply
4
grant spiker
4d ago

I believe that with Matt Canada’s as Offensive Coordinator the team will remain either a 500 or below team. Never taking the next step to the playoffs and making a honest run at the superbowl. His offensive scheme is to predictable and appears to me to be more college oriented. Just my opinion of course. They need a Calvin Moore style OC and PAY the mooLa to get him.

Reply(3)
3
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor

Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers' staffing decisions on hold amid Mike Tomlin personal matter

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided on potential changes on their coaching staff. Per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly that's because head coach Mike Tomlin is dealing with an undisclosed personal matter instead of making final decisions on assistants. So any word of the fate of embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bvmsports.com

The list of Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks

Filed under: NFL Draft Latest News 2023 NFL Draft Analysis Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks A complete look of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks. By Jeff.Hartman@BnGBlitz Jan 16, 2023, 8:15am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL…
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legends Troy Polamalu and Dick LeBeau Are So Similar In Personality; Should They Ask Him To Pick Up A Clipboard In 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have 18 players in the Hall of Fame. 10 of those players played defense for the Steelers and all of the defenders with the exception of Ernie Stautner were part of a Super Bowl defense. Stautner and Rod Woodson were the only defensive players in Canton representing Pittsburgh who did not win a championship while they wore black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sammy Watkins' Announcement

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins made waves last week by suggesting that he might have preferred to see quarterback Lamar Jackson play through his ongoing knee injury in their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Watkins was a little bit more humble on Monday. Speaking to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To 1-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon. They signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Miller didn't play during the 2022 season after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. He's someone who they ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Why DeMeco Ryans makes more sense than Sean Payton for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are going full-bore ahead with their head coach search this week, conducting several interviews. That includes DeMeco Ryans, the highly-respected San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Denver also had a meet-and-greet with former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton in the Los Angeles area on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy