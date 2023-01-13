Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Related
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now open
If you live in Marietta, you are no doubt aware that we have needed a fine dining restaurant well, forever. And now, we have it in the Cherokee Chophouse. Cherokee Chophouse is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants Group, owned by renown restauranteur Gus Tselios Yes, this was the old Cherokee Cattle Company, but it has been completely transformed from what is once was.
atlantafi.com
Get Served By A Robot At This Metro Atlanta Restaurant
Like many sectors of American life, technology has transformed the restaurant industry in recent years. In a first for the Atlanta-area, a robot is helping to serve guests in a restaurant showroom. Arirang K, which specializes in Korean and Japanese cuisine, has a futuristic take on providing service to its...
R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
actionnews5.com
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center
SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 2023 Downtown Rome Freedom March & MLK Day Event
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Rome’s Martin Luther King Commission hosted its annual community Freedom March in downtown Rome on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Participants met at the corner of First Avenue and marched down Broad Street together in a sign of unity. The march ended at the Rome City Hall where a noon-day program was hosted in the Rome City Auditorium. Willie Mae Samuel was honored by the Rome MLK Commission for her work in the community, and her son Minister Stephen Samuel was the featured keynote speaker.
Martin Luther King Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed? Will mail run? Is Walmart open?
Monday, Jan. 16 is a federal and state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Atlanta native led the non-violent movement for human rights through one of the most turbulent periods in U.S. history until his assassination on April 4, 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival
Among the many photos, paintings, portraits and awards in the waiting area outside the former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young’s Midtown office is a photo of him in younger days. He has his white shirt sleeves rolled up to the elbow, some papers in his hands and a broad smile on his face. The scene of the photo is the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and from the looks of it there was a rally for human and/or civil rights taking place in the background. Young, a civil rights icon of the highest order, was always in the middle of something. In fact, he still is. The post ‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
AccessAtlanta
5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta
Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
atlantafi.com
Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
5 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Cobb County Library Card, But Probably Didn't Know About
If you're like most of us, you use your library card to check out a new or fascinating book. But a Cobb County Library card offers lots of other activities, adventures and services that you may not have thought were possible with a library card.
secretatlanta.co
The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station
Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
Comments / 0