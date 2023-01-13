ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Malika Bowling

Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now open

If you live in Marietta, you are no doubt aware that we have needed a fine dining restaurant well, forever. And now, we have it in the Cherokee Chophouse. Cherokee Chophouse is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants Group, owned by renown restauranteur Gus Tselios Yes, this was the old Cherokee Cattle Company, but it has been completely transformed from what is once was.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Get Served By A Robot At This Metro Atlanta Restaurant

Like many sectors of American life, technology has transformed the restaurant industry in recent years. In a first for the Atlanta-area, a robot is helping to serve guests in a restaurant showroom. Arirang K, which specializes in Korean and Japanese cuisine, has a futuristic take on providing service to its...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center

SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 2023 Downtown Rome Freedom March & MLK Day Event

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Rome’s Martin Luther King Commission hosted its annual community Freedom March in downtown Rome on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Participants met at the corner of First Avenue and marched down Broad Street together in a sign of unity. The march ended at the Rome City Hall where a noon-day program was hosted in the Rome City Auditorium. Willie Mae Samuel was honored by the Rome MLK Commission for her work in the community, and her son Minister Stephen Samuel was the featured keynote speaker.
ROME, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival

Among the many photos, paintings, portraits and awards in the waiting area outside the former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young’s Midtown office is a photo of him in younger days. He has his white shirt sleeves rolled up to the elbow, some papers in his hands and a broad smile on his face. The scene of the photo is the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and from the looks of it there was a rally for human and/or civil rights taking place in the background. Young, a civil rights icon of the highest order, was always in the middle of something. In fact, he still is. The post ‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta

Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station

Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
