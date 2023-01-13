FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team netted a season-high 14 triples in the 83-71 win over Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Scheels Center. With the win, NDSU extends its win streak to three games and improved to 12-5 (6-1 Summit) on the season. The Bison also stayed unbeaten at home moving to 8-0 at Scheels Center.

