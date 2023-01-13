Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
Three-Point Shooting Keys NDSU Women’s Basketball Win Over Omaha, 83-71
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team netted a season-high 14 triples in the 83-71 win over Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Scheels Center. With the win, NDSU extends its win streak to three games and improved to 12-5 (6-1 Summit) on the season. The Bison also stayed unbeaten at home moving to 8-0 at Scheels Center.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Skunberg Sparks Bison to 5th Straight Win, 78-65 at Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – North Dakota State junior Boden Skunberg erupted for a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, lifting the Bison men's basketball team to a 78-65 road win over Omaha on Saturday afternoon. It was the fifth straight win for the Bison, who improved to 5-2 in The Summit League.
