semoball.com
Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming
The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
kfmo.com
North County High School Threat
(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
kfmo.com
Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat
(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
