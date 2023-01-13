(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

