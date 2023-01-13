Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Sportsplex volleyball tournament brings over 100 teams, increased business to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – This weekend at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, more than 100 youth volleyball teams are competing in the Sportsplex Blast Martin Luther King Extravaganza. NSSC Volleyball Club runs the tournament, and the club’s assistant director Kacie Ritter, said tournaments like these help her family share...
semoball.com
Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming
The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 14: Cape Central girls get by Oran in Jackson Showcase
Cape Central (8-8) used a 22-point fourth quarter to outscore Oran (9-5) by eight and rally to a 61-57 win in the Jackson Lady Indian Showcase at Jackson High School on Saturday. Senior Taylor Horton led Cape Central with 26 points in the win, followed by classmate Ki Bogan with...
semoball.com
Dynamic 'Dogs, Part III: Bulldog coaches are filled with youth, energy, but also reverence
PORTAGEVILLE – There are some commonalities that you will notice when you look at the coaching staffs at Portageville High School. All six of the coaches are natives of the Bootheel of this state. All six of them have enjoyed success in their careers, and with the exception of...
semoball.com
Basketball: Kennett at Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Bulldogs defeated the Kennett Indians 67-57 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Notre Dame Regional High School.
semoball.com
Redbirds turn back Van Buren for Yellow Sucker three-peat
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Redbirds have won the Yellow Sucker Trophy three years in a row, but they had to earn it this year. The Redbirds defeated the Van Buren Bulldogs 68-62 Friday in the Yellow Sucker Game, the annual matchup of the two Carter County boys basketball teams.
semoball.com
Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W
With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
darnews.com
Local events are reminder of King’s service to others
Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today.
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools
There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in Scott County for assault after 1 hospitalized
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first degree assault. Bryce Jordan Johnson is wanted for an assault that happened outside Benton, Mo. on January 11 that sent a person to the hospital, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
westkentuckystar.com
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration set for Monday
Monday marks the annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March to the Monument and Luncheon, organized by the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP, will get underway with the march to lay a wreath at the King monument.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
