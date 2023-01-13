Read full article on original website
Where to use the Retro Runway Fridge key in DMZ
In Warzone‘s DMZ mode, players will come across several locked areas at the beginning of a match. These locked areas, buildings, caches, and toolboxes can be opened with corresponding keys. The Retro Runway Fridge is one of the locked caches in the DMZ, and players must have its respective key to unlock and get its loot. Remember, players can store up to 20 keys in their key inventory which can be used to unlock buildings in different matches.
These are all of the WoW Dragonflight transmogs, toys, and mounts available at the Trading Posts
World of Warcraft Dragonflight has massively expanded Azeroth through the introduction of the Dragon Isles and all of its raids, dungeons, quests, and other activities. Trading Posts is another new feature set to make its debut in Blizzard’s latest expansion. Available to players in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, the respective capital cities of the Alliance and Horde, players will be able to purchase a new slew of unique items.
