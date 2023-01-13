In Warzone‘s DMZ mode, players will come across several locked areas at the beginning of a match. These locked areas, buildings, caches, and toolboxes can be opened with corresponding keys. The Retro Runway Fridge is one of the locked caches in the DMZ, and players must have its respective key to unlock and get its loot. Remember, players can store up to 20 keys in their key inventory which can be used to unlock buildings in different matches.

1 DAY AGO