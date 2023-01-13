ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Update Sunday 1/15/2023

Here is a summary of the situation today in San Luis Obispo County. The forecast is calling for approximately .75 inches of rain between now and Tuesday morning, the bulk of which will happen between 4 pm to 10 am. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph with lingering showers are expected after that.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Volunteers Needed for Homeless Services Center

In response to this week’s storms, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center has increased their bed capacity and volunteers are needed to assist with general tasks including check in, serving meals, setting up cots, and other tasks. In response to this week’s storms, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center has increased...

