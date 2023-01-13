On January 17, 2023 the Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California (FEMA-4683-DR) for severe winter storms was amended to include the County of San Luis Obispo for individual assistance, debris removal, and emergency protective measures. San Luis Obispo, CA – On January 17, 2023 the Major Disaster Declaration...
Here is a summary of the situation today in San Luis Obispo County. The forecast is calling for approximately .75 inches of rain between now and Tuesday morning, the bulk of which will happen between 4 pm to 10 am. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph with lingering showers are expected after that.
In response to this week’s storms, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center has increased their bed capacity and volunteers are needed to assist with general tasks including check in, serving meals, setting up cots, and other tasks. In response to this week’s storms, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center has increased...
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0