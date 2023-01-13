ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Lead the Way in Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners have been named the favorite in the 2023 Big 12 Softball preseason poll. The conference head coaches voted in the poll this week and were not allowed to vote for their own team, according to a Big 12 press release. The Sooners are...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables’ first year receives ‘F’ grade from CBS Sports after 6-7 finish

The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma did not get off to a smooth start, to say the least. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022 during their first season under Venables as head coach, margin the program’s first losing season since 1998. An 0-3 start to Big 12 play — one that included blowout loses to TCU and Texas — were the first on-field indications that things would be getting worse before they get better in Norman, and the overall damage resulted in Venbales’ debut campaign receiving an “F” from CBS Sports.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Lands Transfer Texas A&M TE Blake Smith

The Oklahoma Sooners have added some depth to their H-Back/Tight End room with the addition of former Texas A&M Aggie, Blake Smith, on Monday. Smith, a 6-4, 255-pound tight end out of Southlake Carroll (TX), was a redshirt sophomore last season and played in five games for A&M, catching two passes. In the class of 2020, Smith was ranked as a three-star recruit and was the No. 24 ranked tight end in the country, according to 247Sports.
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy