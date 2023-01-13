Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
