China unveils the most powerful wind turbines in the world | Energy and science
The engineers responsible claim the 18-megawatt offshore turbine is capable of powering up to 40,000 homes over the course of an entire year. At full wind speed, the structure generates up to 44.8 kWh of electricity. This means that a single turbine can generate more than 74 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.
Plant fibers are used to produce auto parts | Energy and science
He was appointed as one of the principals responsible for issuing Greenhouse gaseswhich cause Global WarmingThe transportation sector is looking for ways to be more sustainable and invest in products and processes that have a lower environmental impact. The automotive industry has used an alternative that has been standardized all over the world: the use of natural fibers, of vegetable origin, in the manufacture of parts and accessories. More than a simple supplier of raw materials, Brazil is one of the centers for research and development of this technology.
