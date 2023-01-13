ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
‘Focused on how bad they wanted me’: Cristina Ferreira makes ‘most personal engagement ever’

On Saturday January 14, Christina Ferreira presented the second edition of Christina Talks. In total, 10,000 people attended the Altice Arena in Lisbon. After the event, on her social networks, the presenter and director of entertainment and fiction at TVI shared several messages from the audience. As a thank you, Christina Ferreira decided to share a “personal” video.
The strange case of the Nobel Prize for Literature and Social

In July 2015, Spain (and half the world) broke the news that Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, winner of the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature, had an affair with the Queen of Coated Paper, Isabel Preysler, ex-wife of Julio Iglesias (and mother of his three children). adults), the Marquis Grignon, and finally the widow of Miguel Boyer, Minister of Economy under Felipe Gonzalez. It must be said that it is a serious enough affair for the writer, quick as the wind, to move on with the new chosen one in his heart. While many wondered how such a union between high literature and the so-called essence of the absurd was possible, many were dumbfounded by the fact that Vargas Llosa had renounced a half-century marriage to Patricia Llosa without a period of disgust.
Snow between science and emotions. Is every arc really unique?

They are just tiny ice crystals, but they are capable of infusing feelings and memories. Millions of people expect snow at these latitudes. if I were Snowville Or you belong to that group of people who find it a nuisance. There is no denying that snow makes us kids again. So much so that many writers have spoken of her as A true natural work of art.
Durek Verrett reveals the Elden – VG collaboration

Elden will act as legal advisor to Princess Martha Louise’s fiancé. Derek Verrett marks Instagram Saturday that attorney John Christian Elden will henceforth represent him. – As a legal advisor, he is generally against Norwegian law and assessments of attacks against him and his personal circumstances, he tells VG.
Christina Ferrera washed up in tears like you’ve never seen her before. “I’m destroyed”

“And“I am completely broken. tired of cryingSo begins Christina Ferreira’s revealing video, which shows the caller in a personal moment to share with a friend. The interviewer seemed to break down to tears when recounting, hours before she went on stage in Christina Talks, that she went to the closet for her first salary-bought shoe, the famous Louboutin, and found a picture of the lady inside.

