Corrales, NM

KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña

SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham speaking out in her State of the State Address, less than...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station

NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm

NEW MEXICO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

LAS CRUCES, NM
proclaimerscv.com

New Mexico Governor Pitches Tax Relief of $750 in New Budget

According to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2024 Budget, all state government and public school employees in New Mexico will receive a 4% pay increase and all taxpayers will receive a $750 rebate by July. The governor’s $9.4 billion spending plan announced Tuesday represents an increase of almost 12% from...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History

A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

