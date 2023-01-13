ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry

Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Local Activists Weigh in on “Buncombe Decides”

Asheville – Ben Williamson doesn’t need to be ‘the guy’ who spearheads change in the way tourism revenues are used in Buncombe County—he doesn’t have a big ego. But with his new organization, Buncombe Decides, he’s leading the way for now. He told...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Travis Rountree on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in WNC

When discussing his sexuality, Travis Rountree describes himself as a late bloomer. He was 26 years old when he came out in 2008. At the time, he was living in Boone, working on his master’s degree in English at Appalachian State University. His decision to come out helped him...
BOONE, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Reparations Are Not the Answer

Asheville – What is it about reparations that seems to create so much confusion, love, or downright hostility? It’s a topic that shuns debate because it is founded on gut feelings and emotion, with very little rational thought underpinning it. Rational thought has no home here. As Elon...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Winter Weather’s coming, be aware and prepare

With the potential of wintery weather coming our way, City of Asheville teams stand ready to serve. Snow crews from the Public Works Department will be on call – 24 hours a day – starting this Friday and going through Sunday at 7am. The National Weather Service forecast...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
fox35orlando.com

Couple wins $1M after misplacing lottery ticket in wife's purse

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - It's a good thing Terry Peace's wife rechecked the bottom of her purse. The couple from Waynesville, North Carolina, won $1 million with the North Carolina Education Lottery after misplacing the winning lottery ticket. "My wife found it in her pocketbook," Peace said in a news release....
WAYNESVILLE, NC
diply.com

Vacation Gone Wrong: Four Stabbed at North Carolina Vacation Rental

What began as a night of happiness at an AirBnb in Madison County, North Carolina, ended with four people almost losing their lives. Reports revealed that the four victims were found with stab wounds while the suspected perpetrators have been taken into police custody. Here are the details. The Events...
MADISON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy