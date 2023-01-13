Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: In the Great Asheville Water Fiasco, Where Was City Manager Debra Campbell?
As the great holiday season water fiasco drains into memory, here’s a question for the ages: Where was City Manager Debra Campbell?. I imagine if you polled Asheville residents and asked them who their city manager is, far less than half would be able to come up with a name.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
Mountain Xpress
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry
Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
tribpapers.com
Local Activists Weigh in on “Buncombe Decides”
Asheville – Ben Williamson doesn’t need to be ‘the guy’ who spearheads change in the way tourism revenues are used in Buncombe County—he doesn’t have a big ego. But with his new organization, Buncombe Decides, he’s leading the way for now. He told...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Travis Rountree on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in WNC
When discussing his sexuality, Travis Rountree describes himself as a late bloomer. He was 26 years old when he came out in 2008. At the time, he was living in Boone, working on his master’s degree in English at Appalachian State University. His decision to come out helped him...
WLOS.com
Events planned across the mountains for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Each year, Americans take time on the third Monday of every January to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From prayer breakfasts to service projects and more, many gather to honor the teachings of the reverend Dr. King. Below are...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
tribpapers.com
Reparations Are Not the Answer
Asheville – What is it about reparations that seems to create so much confusion, love, or downright hostility? It’s a topic that shuns debate because it is founded on gut feelings and emotion, with very little rational thought underpinning it. Rational thought has no home here. As Elon...
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport sees record 1.8M travelers, $2.2B economic impact in 2022
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport released its 2022 numbers, and it turned out to be its best yet for number of passengers served. In 2022, 1,838,793 passengers flew to or from AVL, which represents a 29% increase over 2021. It was the highest number of passengers ever recorded to utilize the airport in one year.
WLOS.com
Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
ashevillenc.gov
Winter Weather’s coming, be aware and prepare
With the potential of wintery weather coming our way, City of Asheville teams stand ready to serve. Snow crews from the Public Works Department will be on call – 24 hours a day – starting this Friday and going through Sunday at 7am. The National Weather Service forecast...
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
fox35orlando.com
Couple wins $1M after misplacing lottery ticket in wife's purse
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - It's a good thing Terry Peace's wife rechecked the bottom of her purse. The couple from Waynesville, North Carolina, won $1 million with the North Carolina Education Lottery after misplacing the winning lottery ticket. "My wife found it in her pocketbook," Peace said in a news release....
diply.com
Vacation Gone Wrong: Four Stabbed at North Carolina Vacation Rental
What began as a night of happiness at an AirBnb in Madison County, North Carolina, ended with four people almost losing their lives. Reports revealed that the four victims were found with stab wounds while the suspected perpetrators have been taken into police custody. Here are the details. The Events...
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
