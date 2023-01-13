Read full article on original website
Finn Wolfhard Gets Into Character
On a recent winter afternoon in New York, Finn Wolfhard was taking in an iconic city view. “Look how picturesque this interview is,” said the 20-year-old actor, sitting next to the third-floor window overlooking Central Park at the Park Lane Hotel. In the middle of a press day for his film “When You Finish Saving the World,” Wolfhard seems calm and surprisingly present — certainly observant — in conversation.
Starz BMF Actor and NFL Player Chester Rogers Talks Acting, Athletics, and Entrepreneurship
With the world at his fingertips, actor and athlete, Chester Rogers is involved in a multitude of noteworthy things. Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, the new BMF star is also in his 7th year as a player in the NFL. Currently he is a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns, but he is also back to acting, his first love, after an eighteen-year hiatus. Although we find that many athletes dabble in acting after their sport careers are over, Rogers is an exception to that notion and started out on the big screen. At just ten years old, he earned his first role as the young Billie Dee Williams in the 2005 film, Constellation where he co-starred alongside Gabrielle Union, Hill Harper, and Zoe Saldana. In addition to Constellation, Rogers has starred in other television shows and films such as Tyler Perry’s Madea Family Reunion, Dirty with Cuba Gooding Jr as Pee Wee, Cartoon Network’s Re-Animated, along with a variety of commercials, and voice overs.
Netflix Star Anais Lee and Twin Sister Mirabelle Lee of Disney’s “Saturdays” Celebrate their Super Sweet 16
Netflix “Baby-Sitters Club” star Anais Lee and twin sister Mirabelle Lee of Disney’s “Saturdays” threw a super Sweet 16 birthday party at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 15, 2023. The celeb-studded “winter wonderland” themed bash was attended by over 200 of Anais & Mirabelle‘s actor, model and influencer friends, including Jessie and D’Lila Combs, Sophia Pippen (Dancing with the Stars), Jaylen Mill Hall (Till), August Maturo (Disney, Girl Meets World, The Nun), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer, Netflix Clickbait), Cali Dream Taylor, Jackson Dollinger (Disney, Sydney to the Max), Shay Rudolph (Netflix, Baby-Sitters Club), Akira Akbar (Peacock, Bel Air), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Netflix, Family Reunion), Cameron Wright (Netflix, Family Reunion), Dallas Young Dupree (Netflix, Cobra Kai), Layla Crawford (King Richard), Symonne Harrison (influencer), Dai Time (influencer) and many more. The extravagant event was held in a white wonderland of snow with ice sculptures.
Grown-ish Returns To Freeform This Week
Grown-ish is back on Freeform and we all know you missed the show as much as we did. It seems like Junior and his friends are getting into more fun, life lessons & just trying to pass their classes. In the trailer you can even see some graduates of the show that could be returning. Are you excited to start the new episodes for season 5 of Grown-ish? The series will begin again this Wednesday January 18th! Watch the trailer below.
DISNEY+ DEBUTS TRAILER & KEY ART FOR UPCOMING SEASON 3 OF “STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN”
Disney+ debuted the thrilling new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, simulcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars...
