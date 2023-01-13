With the world at his fingertips, actor and athlete, Chester Rogers is involved in a multitude of noteworthy things. Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, the new BMF star is also in his 7th year as a player in the NFL. Currently he is a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns, but he is also back to acting, his first love, after an eighteen-year hiatus. Although we find that many athletes dabble in acting after their sport careers are over, Rogers is an exception to that notion and started out on the big screen. At just ten years old, he earned his first role as the young Billie Dee Williams in the 2005 film, Constellation where he co-starred alongside Gabrielle Union, Hill Harper, and Zoe Saldana. In addition to Constellation, Rogers has starred in other television shows and films such as Tyler Perry’s Madea Family Reunion, Dirty with Cuba Gooding Jr as Pee Wee, Cartoon Network’s Re-Animated, along with a variety of commercials, and voice overs.

