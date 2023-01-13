Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
KRQE News 13
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Discovering Employment
“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats held a news conference late Tuesday morning, addressing legislative priorities they hope to tackle. House Speaker-elect, Representative Javier Martinez helmed the news conference, as Martinez is slated to begin his first term controlling the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham speaking out in her State of the State Address, less than...
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station. The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
ksfr.org
ABQ Gateway opens 50 winter emergency shelter beds
While it may not be set to officially open until the Spring, the Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub is ready to shelter 50 individuals from frigid winter temperatures on a referral basis. The temporary shelter space began accepting guests on January 10th and provides them with a warm,...
KRQE News 13
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to curb serious health problems related to childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidelines on evaluating and treating obese children and teens. Dr. Gilberto Heredia, a family physician doctor with Optum New Mexico, talked about what is being done to combat the growing trend of obesity.
KRQE News 13
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is making a shift in how it bills patients and employs doctors. The hospital is partnering up with a private staffing company which it says will not change the patient experience. A hospital employee currently working as an ER...
Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police charged Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
KRQE News 13
One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more...
Comments / 0