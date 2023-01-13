ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Illinois lawmaker pushes for legal psychedelic mushrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation to create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. The “Cure Act” would legalize psilocybin, sometimes called “magic mushrooms,” in licensed medical settings. If passed, the Illinois Department of Public Health would regulate and license the manufacture, delivery, sale and administration of psilocybin. State Representative La Shawn […]
