The reactions continue to pour in following the tragic news that Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 following a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday evening. While WWE has yet to issue an official statement on Briscoe’s passing, Vic Joseph did acknowledge it during Wednesday night’s live episode of WWE NXT. The official WWE Twitter account has also retweeted several messages from its talent which pay tribute to the Ring of Honor legend.

10 HOURS AGO