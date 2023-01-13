Read full article on original website
Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of RAW as The Alpha Academy will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE is hyping that Bobby Lashley will deliver an “All Mighty” return. Pwinsider shared the following spoiler notes for...
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Jay Briscoe (Part 1)
The reactions continue to pour in following the tragic news that Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 following a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday evening. While WWE has yet to issue an official statement on Briscoe’s passing, Vic Joseph did acknowledge it during Wednesday night’s live episode of WWE NXT. The official WWE Twitter account has also retweeted several messages from its talent which pay tribute to the Ring of Honor legend.
Alexander Wolfe Reveals Why Nikki Cross Wasn’t Called Up To SmackDown With SAnitY
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count” podcast, Alexander Wolfe touched on Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, SAnitY’s SmackDown call-up, working with Vince McMahon, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why SAnitY was called up without Nikki Cross:...
The Latest Update On The Rock’s WrestleMania Status
Fans have been clamoring for The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. While the plan still seems like a possibility, there have been no updates on if the dream match will finally come to fruition at WrestleMania 39. On the most recent...
Disco Inferno Discusses “Racist” MJF Promo On Last Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On the most recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed MJF cutting a controversial promo on Japanese sensation Konusuke Takeshita. He defended the AEW World Champion’s “racist” promo and echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing that foreign wrestlers would fare better in America if they learned English.
Jim Cornette Comments On Tony Khan Possibly Buying AEW
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
WWE News – Stephen Amell To Attend The Royal Rumble, Top 10 RAW Moments
Canadian actor Stephen Amell will attend the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event to support Cody Rhodes on his grand in-ring return. Amell, a longtime friend of Rhodes, made the announcement on Twitter after The American Nightmare declared himself for the Royal Rumble match this week on Monday Night RAW. Amell shared...
It’s Official – Cody Rhodes Enters The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
It’s official – Cody Rhodes will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral muscle following his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, will be entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.
Maria Kanellis Doesn’t Believe An AEW All-Women’s Show Makes Sense Right Now
In a recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count podcast, AEW and ROH wrestler Maria Kanellis discussed the possibility of AEW producing an all-women’s show, such as WWE Evolution in 2018 and NWA EmPowerrr in 2021. Kanellis had a surprising take on the subject, saying that while...
Vince Russo Blasts Vince McMahon In A Scathing Rant
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo and EC3 discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE. Trying to decode McMahon’s mindset behind returning to the company, EC3 stated that the reason Vince was returning was because he had nothing to lose. He also called his former boss ‘one in a billion.’
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
The Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
We’ve got several new matches announced for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event following this week’s episode of NXT. The event, which takes place on February 4th in Charlotte, NC, will feature the following matches:. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. NXT Women’s...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark (1/17/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the lineup for the show below:. * Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade. * JAS’ Matt Menard...
The Latest Update On Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon is back working at the office in Stamford, CT. According to reports, there’s a growing feeling within the company that McMahon is looking to return to WWE television; not just behind the scenes, but on-screen as well. Meltzer said,
Independent Wrestling Shows Leaving Peacock
Several independent wrestling shows are set to leave the Peacock streaming service, according to a report from Fighful. Companies such as ICW and PROGRESS will cease to continue airing their shows on the network, while wXw doesn’t appear to be part of the cancelled programming as of now. You...
AEW News & Notes – Negative One’s Birthday, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, Renee Paquette
The Dark Order’s Negative One celebrated a birthday on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:. You can check out Isiah Kassidy’s latest vlog below:. Ethan Page’s latest vlog features Brody King trying to sell his...
NXT’s Amari Miller Says She Tried To End Her Life Last Week
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has opened up about her struggles with mental health, saying she tried to take her own life last week. On TikTok, Miller responded to a question about attempts to take one’s own life and said that she tried to do just that one week ago.
