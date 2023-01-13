Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
State senators appear poised to ask Nebraska voters to extend legislative term limits
Forty state senators have signed on to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to serve a third consecutive four-year term in the Legislature. The proposal (LR22CA) from Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk, which has the support of senators from both sides of the political aisle, carries more than enough support to appear on the 2024 general election ballot.
Kearney Hub
US divided over Roe's repeal as abortion foes gird for March for Life
Anti-abortion activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march, which includes a rally drawing abortion opponents from across the nation, has been held annually since January 1974 — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.
Utah lawmakers stare down challenges of growth and drought
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers began the 2023 legislative session Tuesday by describing the growing western state as one facing an unprecedented crossroads, with action needed to maintain […]
