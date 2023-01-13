ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State senators appear poised to ask Nebraska voters to extend legislative term limits

Forty state senators have signed on to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to serve a third consecutive four-year term in the Legislature. The proposal (LR22CA) from Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk, which has the support of senators from both sides of the political aisle, carries more than enough support to appear on the 2024 general election ballot.
US divided over Roe's repeal as abortion foes gird for March for Life

Anti-abortion activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march, which includes a rally drawing abortion opponents from across the nation, has been held annually since January 1974 — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.
