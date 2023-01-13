ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
bhbusiness.com

Mental Health Executive Outlook: Why Patients, Providers and Payers Are Demanding More in 2023

Economic uncertainty heading into 2023 will drive several existing trends that orbit around the topic of value-based care. In turn, economic pressure and increased focus on value will demand that mental health providers sharpen their proverbial pencils. The prognostications below come from executives of some of the largest incumbent companies...
bhbusiness.com

Stepping Stones Buys Catalyst Speech Language Pathology to Expand In-School Programs

Pediatric behavioral health provider The Stepping Stones Group has announced its purchase of in-school speech therapy company Catalyst Speech Language Pathology. Catalyst Speech provides services to more than 20 school districts in California. The Los Angeles-based provider was founded by Ji Kim in 2015. Following this acquisition, Kim will continue to lead Catalyst Speech as a standalone entity. She will also serve as the director of client services at Stepping Stones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Free Shingles Vaccine, Negotiable Prescription Prices & Other Medicare Changes in 2023

The year 2023 brings changes to the rules, limits and options on all kinds of federal programs and Medicare is no exception. Roughly 65 million senior citizens who rely on Medicare for health coverage will pay less for several things, but more for Part A coverage. They will also get free vaccinations and a long-needed cap on charges for insulin. Here’s what you need to know.

