Some of the greatest food cities in the world have reached the top of the culinary tower based almost completely on their willingness to offer food from stands, carts, and trucks. Singapore is known for its food hawker malls, and Bangkok is second to none when it comes to food carts. It’s part of the culture, and it’s a main reason why both cities have a Michelin Star food cart. The success of these food stalls and carts is partially due to the city governments, allowing individuals to openly sell their culinary creations. However, the same is not true for Tucson. In fact, the city is coming down hard and forcing a promising food truck gathering to shut down immediately.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO