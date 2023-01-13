Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens to residents, employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to all except for residents and employees. A winter storm warning is in effect and that means Catalina Highway will likely remain closed through at least Tuesday. The area received...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, Jan. 16
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm. The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. Camino de la Tierra was closed at Rillito River due to storm water flowing. 7:05 a.m. Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according...
Fire departments rescue four people in swift water
Fire departments in Tucson worked together and responded to a swift water. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire Department rescued
Police: Impaired driver critically injured after rear-ending patrol car
Police say an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection at 9 p.m. when a 2014 silver Honda Accord rear-ended the vehicle. The wreck pushed the patrol car into the vehicle in front of it.
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
Police: Pedestrian injured by car near Broadway and Wilmot
A vehicle hit a pedestrian near Broadway and Wilmot Monday morning. Tucson police say the pedestrian was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police: Man dies in Friday shooting near Bilby Road, Nogales Highway
Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence shuts down Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heavy police presence has shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side on Friday evening, Jan. 13. At least five cop cars were at the scene, close to the intersection of East Bilby Road. Several people could be seen...
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. The closure is because a snowstorm is affecting visibility and causing ice and snow on the road.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies celebrates The Landings opening
Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Todd and Lori Tucker, Matt Rudder, and Spencer and Abby Olson are doing just that. They opened their third Crumbl Cookies’ location in Arizona, this time at 4850 S....
Sabino and Bear Canyon roads closed due to flooding
The Coronado National Forest notifies the public that Sabino and Bear Canyon roads are closed due to flooding.
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut Down
Some of the greatest food cities in the world have reached the top of the culinary tower based almost completely on their willingness to offer food from stands, carts, and trucks. Singapore is known for its food hawker malls, and Bangkok is second to none when it comes to food carts. It’s part of the culture, and it’s a main reason why both cities have a Michelin Star food cart. The success of these food stalls and carts is partially due to the city governments, allowing individuals to openly sell their culinary creations. However, the same is not true for Tucson. In fact, the city is coming down hard and forcing a promising food truck gathering to shut down immediately.
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. TPD said shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a large apartment complex located at 801 S. Prudence Road for reports of a suicidal man. Information was relayed to officers that the 27-year-old...
KOLD-TV
Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded. TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night....
OVPD: Southbound Oracle at Hardy closed due to an accident
According to the Oro Valley Police Department southbound Oracle at hardy is blocked because of a serious injury collision.
Police: Motorcycle wreck shuts down 22nd and Wilmot Friday
Tucson police shut down the intersection of Wilmot Road and 22nd Street Friday due to a wreck involving a motorcycle.
