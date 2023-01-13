Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
Woman Sneaks Out of Restaurant After In-Laws Demand She Foot Entire Bill Using Her Inheritance
Going out to dinner with a large group can be a little awkward when it comes time to pay the bill. Usually, someone will step up and foot the entire bill, or everyone will split it evenly. Sharing her story on Reddit, one woman became enraged after her husband's family...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Black Women Are Calling White Women Out for Snatching Up All the Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil
Products from this Black-owned hair line are being bought up by white women. The Mielle Rosemary Oil has become a hot grab on the market, but apparently, white women are making it difficult for Black women to get their hands on the product that was made for natural hair. The...
Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life
A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in the city of Niteroi where Santos was living at the time. In 2011, Damasceno said she accompanied Santos on a trip to the US where he allegedly drained thousands from her bank account on a shopping spree. She also accused him of taking her jewelry. “I just want someone to stop him,” said...
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Maid of honor cancels cake order when she is uninvited from wedding
A wedding takes a lot of time and effort to plan for everyone involved. If you get uninvited from it, you'd probably cancel anything you were having prepared for it to save money.
Family gives restaurant 1-star review after receiving $50 worth of free food: ‘Ban these people’
A worker feels like a customer was too difficult when they demanded free food. He explained the situation on Reddit’s “Choosing Beggars” forum, a subreddit dedicated to “people who are being way too picky when begging for things.”. According to the poster, he works at a...
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Person accidentally takes and throws out package meant for their neighbor after Amazon said they could
When it comes to packages, many people get theirs stolen if they don't get them right when they are delivered. However, a package may not be stolen on purpose because if it's delivered to the wrong person, they may not know who it belongs to.
‘As he reminds me, it’s not his house’: My boyfriend lives in my house with my 2 kids, but refuses to pay rent or contribute to food and utility bills. What’s my next move?
My boyfriend and I come from completely different backgrounds. I am in my mid-30s and he is 40. We both own our own homes, and had a life built prior to meeting. We have now been together for five years and we have lived only at my house for the last 2.5 years.
Husband expects wife to pick up dinner tab for his family members because of her large inheritance, wife walks out
It appears that one wife got angry with her husband and his family at a restaurant because they all assumed that she would pay for everybody's food and drinks out of the money she recently inherited from her mother. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Black Mom Quits Six Figure Job, Partners With 11-Year-Old Daughter to Launch Self-Care Retreat at Essence Fest
Meet Dr. Toscha L. Dickerson and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, the mom-and-daughter duo that will be hosting a self-care retreat in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend. As an international speaker, best-selling author, and Certified Clarity and Stress Management Coach, Dr. Dickerson is intentional about providing women with the...
A woman's awful experience getting refunded for a $19 candle on Etsy went viral after the store kept insulting her
Elisabeth Manente accidentally ordered the wrong candle and was met with contempt from the Etsy store's owner when she requested a refund.
Woman stunned receipt charged her for the drink and the bottle separately
A woman expressed genuine confusion about the charges on her receipt. She bought only one drink. Yet, her bill reflected two fees. The video is by TikTok user Fjeff (@findingxfarrah). It has 366.4K views and 114 comments.
