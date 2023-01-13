The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.02, or -1.36%, to $1.45. The Wheels Up Experience Inc. has recorded 13,362 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Wheels Up and AirMed Announce Global Partnership to Offer Industry-Leading Suite of Medical-Travel Services to Members.

2 DAYS AGO