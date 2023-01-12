Read full article on original website
See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training
Rep.-elect Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage (left), talks with Rep.-elect Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage, before the start of a mock floor session held as part of pre-session training for new legislators on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Twenty of the Alaska...
kinyradio.com
4th annual statewide Music Summit invited diverse group of 'music-makers' to collaborate on future events
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It was the first time the Music Summit was held in Juneau. The Music Summit took place at the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council (JAHC) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. Lunch was provided. It was a hybrid event, with people attending...
ktoo.org
Juneau’s first electric bus is a bust, but the city will move forward with electrifying the fleet
Juneau’s first electric bus hasn’t spent much time on the road since its debut in the spring of 2021 thanks to persistent mechanical problems that have kept it idled again this winter. Still, the city has bought seven more electric buses — from a different vendor. Capital...
kinyradio.com
Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Juneau-Douglas City Museum's featured artists hosted community workshop
Christine Carpenter (left) and Elizabeth Jurgeleit (right) introduce their workshop Saturday afternoon. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This month, from January 6th to the 27th, the exhibit 'Shifting Vantage Points' is being featured with work by local artists, Elizabeth Jurgeleit and Christine Carpenter. The artists held...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Local Emergency Planning Committee and Red Cross host faith communities luncheon
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Local Emergency Planning Community and the American Red Cross of Alaska will host a luncheon to bring together faith communities and disaster preparedness and response organizations on Friday, January 20. The luncheon will take place in the Alaska Room at the Juneau International Airport...
ktoo.org
Juneau’s hospital is losing more than $1M a month
Bartlett Regional Hospital has lost an average of about $1.4 million dollars a month for the last six months. For the first time in the hospital’s history, its leaders will have to make major changes to stop the losses. There haven’t been any layoffs yet, but they haven’t been...
kinyradio.com
BRH announces Cost Reduction Plan to address operational expenses and prepare for long-term sustainability
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital (BRH) is undertaking a phased plan of action to proactively address financial pressures, strategically realign services with community needs, and prepare the organization for long-term sustainability. Bartlett expects these actions will result in annualized savings of approximately $12 million and will enable the...
