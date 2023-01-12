ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training

Rep.-elect Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage (left), talks with Rep.-elect Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage, before the start of a mock floor session held as part of pre-session training for new legislators on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Twenty of the Alaska...
Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
Juneau-Douglas City Museum's featured artists hosted community workshop

Christine Carpenter (left) and Elizabeth Jurgeleit (right) introduce their workshop Saturday afternoon. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This month, from January 6th to the 27th, the exhibit 'Shifting Vantage Points' is being featured with work by local artists, Elizabeth Jurgeleit and Christine Carpenter. The artists held...
Juneau’s hospital is losing more than $1M a month

Bartlett Regional Hospital has lost an average of about $1.4 million dollars a month for the last six months. For the first time in the hospital’s history, its leaders will have to make major changes to stop the losses. There haven’t been any layoffs yet, but they haven’t been...
BRH announces Cost Reduction Plan to address operational expenses and prepare for long-term sustainability

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital (BRH) is undertaking a phased plan of action to proactively address financial pressures, strategically realign services with community needs, and prepare the organization for long-term sustainability. Bartlett expects these actions will result in annualized savings of approximately $12 million and will enable the...
