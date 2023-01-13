Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty News
Flames push VMI men’s swimmers to the wall in semester-opening dual meet at Natatorium
In Friday’s home meet against Virginia Military Institute at the Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University’s men’s swim team found that for the tremendous depth of talent it has on this season’s roster, it is still swimming upstream when it comes to competing at the NCAA Division I level.
Liberty News
Herndon Named CCSA Diver of the Week
After posting an NCAA Zone qualifying score last weekend, Liberty freshman Mary Herndon has been named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Diver of the Week. Herndon receives her first career CCSA Diver of the Week honor. Her teammate Maddie Freece has been named Diver of the Week twice...
Liberty News
Liberty Adds East Carolina Series to Future Football Schedules
With its inaugural Conference USA schedule set, Liberty now turns its attention to filling its future football schedules, beginning in 2024. Today, Liberty announces a home-and-home series with East Carolina. The series begins with the Pirates visiting William Stadium in Lynchburg on September 21, 2024. Liberty will complete the series...
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Jacksonville
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is tied for most in the nation with Chattanooga in total three-pointers made (226) and three-pointers per game (11.9). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in effective field goal percentage (58.1), No. 6 in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 6 in scoring margin (16.6), No. 9 in assists per game (18.2), No. 10 in scoring defense (58.7) and No. 12 in three-point percentage (39.5). They led the ASUN in all of those categories.
Liberty News
DII men sweep Rowan, prep for regional powers FGCU, Miami, Lindenwood in Ohio
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team netted three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory in Friday night’s series opener against Rowan University at the LaHaye Ice Center. Then on Saturday afternoon, the Flames (17-4-1, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region) completed the sweep of the former MACH rival Profs (14-6-1, ranked No. 9) by breaking open another 2-2 tie with two goals in the final five minutes of a 4-2 triumph.
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Stetson
• Liberty (9-7, 3-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game homestand on Thursday with its only matchup against Stetson (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) this season. • The Lady Flames have won six consecutive meetings with the Hatters to take a 6-3 lead in the all-time head-to-head series. • Liberty enters the...
Liberty News
Spring 2023 Semester officially begins as new and returning students participate in Welcome Week
Campus is buzzing once again as Liberty University welcomed its new and returning students for the start of the Spring 2023 Semester on Monday. The new students — including freshmen and transfer students — are joining Liberty at an exciting time in the university’s history. In the fall, Liberty marked its largest total on-campus residential enrollment, at 15,800.
Liberty News
Liberty students give back to the community during second annual MLK Day of Service
On Monday, around 150 Liberty University students participated in the university’s second annual MLK Day of Service, a new tradition where students spend the holiday serving their community. Students volunteered at eight different sites across the Lynchburg area: World Help, Gleaning for the World, the downtown Lynchburg YWCA, Campbell...
