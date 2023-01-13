Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
cbs4indy.com
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
KCRG.com
Iowa family bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
Toxic Cleanup: How to Clean a Coal Ash Pond
Coal ash pond cleanups have become a major environmental topic throughout the country lately, and lots of hazardous work on these sites has been taking place right here in Indiana. We’re going to take a dive into some of the nastiest details that we can dig up to keep our readers informed about what coal ash ponds are, why they’re so toxic, and what kinds of things are being done to rehabilitate these locations. So, get your boots on because we’re going to get dirty.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
WBKO
Chicken owners see demand for farm fresh eggs amid egg price increases
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - The price of eggs has increased dramatically over the past year which has left some consumers wondering if owning their own chicken for eggs would be financially beneficial. One year ago, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $1.92. Now, the...
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
KCRG.com
Travel impacts likely as wintry precipitation moves in
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin. This includes portions of Iowa. We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation. Look...
KCRG.com
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two...
WHAS 11
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds calls for increased penalties for manufacturing, distributing fentanyl
Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Italian police arrest mafia boss after 30 years on the run. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Italian police have arrested a mafia boss...
wcluradio.com
Indiana fugitive arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police arrested a fugitive from Indiana in Glasgow on Sunday. Before the arrest, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A vehicle had an expired registration plate, according to a news release. Officers confirmed Richard A. Young, 64, of Edmonton, was a fugitive...
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps near 60 on Tuesday will give way to clouds and rain by Wednesday. Clouds will move into the Tri-State Tuesday night as lows drop into the middle 30s. On Wednesday, a warm front lifts north of the region and will trigger showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall of 1-2″ and also for possible damaging winds, mainly in Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentucky in a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms should end on Wednesday night. West winds will kick in and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 50s. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. More rain possible on Sunday.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
Mt. Carmel pool rumors busted by social media post
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Rumors can spread like wildfires. One wide-spreading rumor in Mount Carmel ended with the mayor speaking out on social media. Mayor Joe Judge posted on his Facebook account Friday, speaking on the rumor that’s led to many residents raising concerns. “Welcome to Friday the 13th!! Just want to clear up […]
KCRG.com
Georgia football player dies in crash
Watch for areas of rain and snow to overspread the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters. Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. Updated: 4...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023
Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation. Gov. Reynolds calls for increased...
Comments / 0