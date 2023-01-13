ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

Daily Voice

Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police

A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Uber passenger shot by road rage driver

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot. On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E. The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report

A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
CRABTREE, PA
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Shot While Riding in Uber

A woman’s Uber ride took a terrifying turn this week when she was wounded in a gun attack. According to WPVI, the incident took place on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad Street in Center City. The rideshare driver reportedly told police the 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg after the assailant pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire; however, it remains unclear if the gunman fled the scene after.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot

A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

