Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police
A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
Man Kills Himself In Berks Domestic Disturbance That Brought Major Police Presence
A man took his own life during a domestic disturbance involving a female that brought a major police response to the scene in Berks County over the weekend. Police responded to reports of a domestic incident on Morgantown Road just south of Westley Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Robeson police said.
phl17.com
Uber passenger shot by road rage driver
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot. On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E. The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near...
Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report
A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
Police: Woman shot in the leg while in rideshare vehicle
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh while in a rideshare vehicle.
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Conshohocken man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was speeding and driving recklessly when he caused a two-vehicle crash in Conshohocken that claimed the life of the second driver, prosecutors alleged. Craig W. Coleman, 55, of the 4000 block of North Franklin Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Katherine E. McGill...
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
Police Search Berks Landfill For Missing Mom Jennifer Brown, Report Says
Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports. Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Complex
Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Shot While Riding in Uber
A woman’s Uber ride took a terrifying turn this week when she was wounded in a gun attack. According to WPVI, the incident took place on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad Street in Center City. The rideshare driver reportedly told police the 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg after the assailant pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire; however, it remains unclear if the gunman fled the scene after.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say a woman died after she was hit by a driver while biking on Friday evening.
Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
