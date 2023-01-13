Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California
Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Corona, CA
The vibrant city of Corona is located in Riverside County, California, and was founded in 1896. Corona was originally a rural community with roots in mining and citrus growing. Over the years, Corona has blossomed into a thriving community, initially inhabited by people of English and Irish descent. Today, Corona...
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
tourcounsel.com
Los Cerritos Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos is another of the suburbs that lies between Anaheim and Los Angeles. And here we have another excellent mall known as Los Cerritos Center. This is one of the most visited malls in Anaheim by both locals and tourists since, in addition to being a shopping center near Disneyland, it has absolutely everything.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
iheart.com
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
OCEANSIDE - A woman is back home in San Diego County after a frightening experience while living in Los Angeles. Last week Nicole Lucas and her boyfriend were returning to their Koreatown apartment after celebrating her birthday when a burglar attacked them. "The person poured a pot of boiling water...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
