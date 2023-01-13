INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO