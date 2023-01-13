Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
State seeks approval from Starr County land owners for more border wall
State builders are looking to Starr County to expand the Texas border wall. After largely completing the 1.7 mile long border wall on state-owned land, the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC), following a mandate from Governor Abbott and the legislature, will continue wall construction in that area. The state has set...
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid
"Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
KRGV
WATCH LIVE: Greg Abbott sworn in Texas governor for third term
Governor Greg Abbott will take his oath of office on the steps of the Capitol in Austin for the third time. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will also be inaugurated at the Tuesday event. The inauguration is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this...
KRGV
Arrest made in connection with Starr County New Year’s Day shooting
A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting in Escobares that injured three people, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Gilberto Garza was arrested during a traffic stop in Garceno and arrested on six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, the sheriff’s office stated.
Comments / 0