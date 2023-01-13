ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

abc17news.com

Mizzou offensive lineman returning for sixth season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou's offensive line gained one, crucial returner on Saturday afternoon. Starting left tackle Javon Foster announced that he will be returning for his sixth year of eligibility in 2023. The veteran has appeared in all of the last four seasons for the Tigers, after taking a redshirt...
COLUMBIA, MO
gwsports.com

Men’s Basketball Battles But Falls vs. SLU, 81-74

WASHINGTON - At the 1:51 mark of the first half on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center, GW men's basketball held a 39-31 lead against league powerhouse Saint Louis. However, the script took a dramatic change from there. More than ten minutes of game time later, with the Buff and Blue still stuck on 39 points, the Billikens had scored 25 more and held a 56-39 lead with 11:07 to go. Despite a valiant comeback try by GW, which included 35 points in the final 11 minutes, the decision ultimately went Saint Louis' way in the 81-74 ballgame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants

The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
MISSOURI STATE
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’

Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
brentwoodeaglenews.com

Feeling hungry? Or insane? Try one of these 4 local food challenges

Food is necessary for people to live, and eating food is already enjoyable (if made by a good chef), but how can restaurants make it even more exciting? By creating food challenges! Find out about four food challenges created by local St. Louis restaurants. Robata. First up is Robata’s “Hot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Jan. 19 Open House At Webster U.

The public is invited to a first-hand look at the latest technology in the School of Communications at Webster University during an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the Sverdrup Complex on campus, 8300 Big Bend Blvd. The School of Communications is home to some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

$100K Scratchers prize won in Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A lucky Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 top prize from a ticket purchased in Overland. The lottery announced a "$100,000 Jackpot" Scratchers ticket was purchased at O'Malley's Market, located at 9820 Lackland Road. The scratcher is a $5 game with more than $3...
OVERLAND, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Congratulations, Steve!

Des Peres Public Works Director Steve Meyer recently won the national silver medal from the American Concrete Pavement Association for the Fairoyal Drive Replacement Project. Completed in 2021, the project reconstructed 2,100 feet of the 38-foot-wide concrete street from Barrett Station past East Royal Drive. While previous projects had replaced smaller portions of Fairoyal over the past 10 years, this was one of the largest street projects completed by the city. HR Green designed the drainage aspects of the project, with E. Meier Contracting doing the construction. Pictured are Mike Rogan, the project manager for E. Meier Contracting (left), and Steve Meyer.
DES PERES, MO

