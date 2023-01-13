Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
abc17news.com
Mizzou offensive lineman returning for sixth season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou's offensive line gained one, crucial returner on Saturday afternoon. Starting left tackle Javon Foster announced that he will be returning for his sixth year of eligibility in 2023. The veteran has appeared in all of the last four seasons for the Tigers, after taking a redshirt...
gwsports.com
Men’s Basketball Battles But Falls vs. SLU, 81-74
WASHINGTON - At the 1:51 mark of the first half on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center, GW men's basketball held a 39-31 lead against league powerhouse Saint Louis. However, the script took a dramatic change from there. More than ten minutes of game time later, with the Buff and Blue still stuck on 39 points, the Billikens had scored 25 more and held a 56-39 lead with 11:07 to go. Despite a valiant comeback try by GW, which included 35 points in the final 11 minutes, the decision ultimately went Saint Louis' way in the 81-74 ballgame.
timesnewspapers.com
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
St. Louis praised for love of bagels, also known for a unique twist
National Bagel Day has arrived! It's a delicacy that St. Louis loves, and for some, there's a signature way to enjoy it.
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’
Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
stlpublicradio.org
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
brentwoodeaglenews.com
Feeling hungry? Or insane? Try one of these 4 local food challenges
Food is necessary for people to live, and eating food is already enjoyable (if made by a good chef), but how can restaurants make it even more exciting? By creating food challenges! Find out about four food challenges created by local St. Louis restaurants. Robata. First up is Robata’s “Hot...
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
timesnewspapers.com
Jan. 19 Open House At Webster U.
The public is invited to a first-hand look at the latest technology in the School of Communications at Webster University during an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the Sverdrup Complex on campus, 8300 Big Bend Blvd. The School of Communications is home to some...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
New life for former 19th century general store in Cottleville
Drive or walk through the heart of historic downtown Cottleville, and you can't miss the old building under construction at 5521 Oak Street.
$100K Scratchers prize won in Overland
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A lucky Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 top prize from a ticket purchased in Overland. The lottery announced a "$100,000 Jackpot" Scratchers ticket was purchased at O'Malley's Market, located at 9820 Lackland Road. The scratcher is a $5 game with more than $3...
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Closing Indefinitely
The legendary venue might re-open later this year
stlpublicradio.org
Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
I-270 EB lanes closing Sunday, Jan 15
On Sunday, January 15, MoDOT will close lanes on I-270 eastbound. It's part of a $278 million project.
timesnewspapers.com
Congratulations, Steve!
Des Peres Public Works Director Steve Meyer recently won the national silver medal from the American Concrete Pavement Association for the Fairoyal Drive Replacement Project. Completed in 2021, the project reconstructed 2,100 feet of the 38-foot-wide concrete street from Barrett Station past East Royal Drive. While previous projects had replaced smaller portions of Fairoyal over the past 10 years, this was one of the largest street projects completed by the city. HR Green designed the drainage aspects of the project, with E. Meier Contracting doing the construction. Pictured are Mike Rogan, the project manager for E. Meier Contracting (left), and Steve Meyer.
