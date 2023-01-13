WASHINGTON - At the 1:51 mark of the first half on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center, GW men's basketball held a 39-31 lead against league powerhouse Saint Louis. However, the script took a dramatic change from there. More than ten minutes of game time later, with the Buff and Blue still stuck on 39 points, the Billikens had scored 25 more and held a 56-39 lead with 11:07 to go. Despite a valiant comeback try by GW, which included 35 points in the final 11 minutes, the decision ultimately went Saint Louis' way in the 81-74 ballgame.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO