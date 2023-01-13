Read full article on original website
'They can bring that to our younger officers': Latest LMPD recruitment push focuses on experienced officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing a staffing shortage of just under 300 officers, Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Recruitment and Selection team is focused on efforts to recruit lateral transfers. Laterals are officers with at least three years of experience from another department. Officer Rachel Arroyo Phillips said that means...
wdrb.com
'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
wdrb.com
Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
wdrb.com
Cleanup and traffic solutions point to change under Shepherdsville's new mayor
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jose Cubero has been busy since being sworn in to the mayor's office earlier this month. He's focused on creating change in Bullitt County's seat and keeping its citizens in Shepherdsville, rather than going elsewhere for work and leisure. "I feel like we've got some opportunities...
wdrb.com
Dog rescued after being shot in the head, Louisville Metro Animal Services providing care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog that was shot in the head is now in the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services. A dog named "Magic" was picked up by an animal control officer on Hale Avenue and 28th Street on Sunday. The dog was shot above his right eye and the bullet left his head on the bottom left side, breaking his jaw.
WLKY.com
Transportation officials planning median barrier for site of fatal Watterson crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a fatal car crash on the Watterson Expressway is slated for an overhaul that will include a concrete median barrier. The interchange improvement will also add an additional lane in both directions and pave the existing grassy median, said Jim Hannah, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown community mourns loss of teen, looks for answers to drug epidemic
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Pastor Towanda Armstrong hosted dozens of members of the Elizabethtown community on Monday at the Powerhouse of Praise and Deliverance church. The group gathered to discuss the tragic loss of a recent Elizabethtown High School graduate to a drug overdose. That's becoming a common theme in...
wdrb.com
‘Sad setback’ | Highlands business owners push forward in effort to keep people safe after 2nd shooting this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in the Highlands are dealing with a setback in their effort to help keep residents and visitors safe after the second shooting in the area this month. Marcus Cambron, 52, was shot near Wick's Pizza Parlor in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland...
wdrb.com
Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections program aims to reshape inmates thinking so they don't become repeat offenders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six inmates graduated a new Louisville Department of Metro Corrections program called Alternatives to Criminal Thinking. "I wanted to change some of the things that was going on in my life and be able to change for the better," said Thomas Embry, an inmate in the program.
wdrb.com
Former New Albany housing properties await new development
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
wdrb.com
State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
Wave 3
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The intersection of Highway 146 and Locust Lane in Oldham County is completely blocked. Oldham County Emergency Management confirmed that this is due to an injury accident. It’s not known how long the closure will be, so Tuesday morning commuters should take a different route if...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Update | 46-year-old Louisville man believed to have been in danger found on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 46-year-old man who was missing and believed to be in danger has been found. Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
