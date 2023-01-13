LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.

