Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
HILLVIEW, KY
wdrb.com

Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
wdrb.com

Former New Albany housing properties await new development

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
LOUISVILLE, KY

