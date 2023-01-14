ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Nico Hoerner says move back to 2B is 'not an issue'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ph5Do_0kEJ1Bpr00

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner heard the same message from the Chicago Cubs over and over again. They liked him as a shortstop, and they also had confidence in him at second base.

When the Cubs landed Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson in free agency, the matter was settled.

The athletic Hoerner is returning to second base after Swanson finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago last month. Hoerner and Swanson should give the Cubs one of the majors’ best double-play combinations.

“It was a huge move for the direction of this team,” Hoerner said. “You’re getting an impact player that literally played every single game last year. I think that’s really cool, and he comes with a really, really high reputation about who he is as a player. It’s going to be a big impact for us.”

The 25-year-old Hoerner, a first-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford, has played second base in 68 big league games, including 53 starts. But he spent all of last season at shortstop.

“It was always a dream of mine to play shortstop in the major leagues,” Hoerner said Friday on the first day of the team’s fan convention. “Got to do it for a full season this year.

“But the needs of our team are very clear, and it’s not an issue moving forward at all.”

Swanson’s signing was part of an active winter for the Cubs after they went 74-88 last year for their second straight losing season. They also added right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Eric Hosmer, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart in free agency.

Hosmer’s $720,000, one-year contract was completed Friday, and right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment. The 33-year-old Hosmer played for San Diego and Boston last season, batting .268 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 104 games.

President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Hosmer likely will be the team’s starting first baseman.

“A chance to bring in a guy that’s had some really good years, had a really good career,” Hoyer said. “There’s a change-in-scenery element I think to him. ... I think that getting him into our environment, I think there’s good years left.”

Hosmer said the chance to play for the Cubs appealed to him on several levels.

“The city speaks for itself and the fan base and all that,” he said. “But just a young, energetic group. Great coaching staff. ... From the other side looking in, you see the talent, you see the guys that are on the way up.”

The Cubs also agreed to one-year contracts with Hoerner ($2,525,000), All-Star outfielder Ian Happ ($10.85 million), reliever Codi Heuer ($785,000) and infielder Nick Madrigal ($1,225,000), avoiding salary arbitration. Free-agent outfielder Mike Tauchman and right-hander Nick Neidert agreed to minor league deals that included invitations to spring training.

Hoyer said the team is interested in long-term deals with Hoerner and Happ, and has had conversations with their agents. But he declined to provide further details.

Hoerner is coming off a breakout season, batting .281 with a career-best 10 homers, 55 RBIs and 20 steals in 135 games. He played in a total of 112 games over his first three years in the majors.

“He wants to be better in all facets of his game,” manager David Ross said. “He’s going to work his butt off to be the best second baseman in the game. He’s a guy that wants to win, and nothing else matters.”

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea

Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'

It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Correa reveals how his family reacted when Giants deal fell apart

Carlos Correa is revealing behind-the-scene details on what occurred the day his Giants deal fell apart. The sides were set for a Dec. 20 press conference at Oracle Park after reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract. The Giants postponed the introduction, though, after a failed physical, leaving the star shortstop and his entire family -- who were with him in San Francisco -- stunned and filled with emotion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FanSided

Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing

Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ryne Sandberg Will Be Next Statue at Wrigley Field

Day 2 of the 2023 Chicago Cubs Convention began with the Ricketts family panel, with Tom and Laura talking about the organization and fielding questions from fans. Near the end of the panel, Tom Ricketts announced that a new statue is already in progress and Ryne Sandberg is the next Cub to be honored by the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Targeting Two Relief Pitchers to Bolster Bullpen

The Chicago Cubs have every intention of contending this season. What the front office and ownership said heading into the winter has held true: they were going to spend money and make this team better. On Saturday night, they signed first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini to a two-year, $14 million deal....
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy