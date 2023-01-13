ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule

Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
SAN DIEGO, CA

