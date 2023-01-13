Read full article on original website
'A Colossal Waste Of Time' - Azinger On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The 1993 PGA Champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back on what he thought of the PAC
Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule
Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
The American Express: Jon Rahm leads a loaded field once again as PGA Tour hits California
January 19-22 PGA West | La Quinta, California. Betting favorite, via BetMGM: Jon Rahm (+600) Last time out: Hudson Swafford rallies to grab third career win. Hudson Swafford picked up his third career win last season at The American Express after a massive finish in La Quinta. Swafford eagled the...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
Golf.com
Why new mom Paula Creamer is more motivated than ever to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns
Long ago, the Pink Panther proved she was a winner. Her most recent prize? Motherhood. A new beginning. And now, at 36, the chance to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns. (This interview was originally published in the November/December 2022 issue of GOLF.) ***. On the phone...
Autoweek.com
Bubba Wallace Refuses to Let Controversy Define Him, Puts Michael Jordan in Victory Lane
Bubba Wallace achieved significant notoriety in 2021 when he became only the second Black driver in NASCAR history to win a Cup race. Previously, Wendell Scott earned his only career win in NASCAR’s premier series (known then as the Grand National Series) in 1963. Wallace also has been part...
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
Top LPGA Players Face Fines For Missing Season Opener
Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko could be fined $25,000 for missing the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Callaway Paradym Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these brand new drivers for 2023 might be better for your game? We analyse the pros and cons of each
GolfWRX
‘I’m annoyed at the LPGA’ – Pros hit out at off-course conditions at season opener
As reported by Golfweek, the LPGA Tour players who are participating in this week’s Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club are without lockers for the week. While the players are still able to use the bathrooms and showers, they weren’t given anywhere...
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Comments / 0