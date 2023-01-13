Baby Boomers have $75 trillion in wealth. Their kids and grandkids are about to inherit it. Coming into the world and of age in the postwar period in perhaps the strongest economy the world has ever seen, Baby Boomers have had a good run of things. So much so that the generation of Americans born between 1946 and 1964 has amassed a whopping $75 trillion in assets, according to the Federal Reserve. The oldest Boomers are in their mid-70s and the youngest are approaching 60. About 10,000 of them turn 65 every day. About half of the country’s wealth is in their hands, but over the next couple of decades, their families will inherit it in what’s been dubbed “The Great Wealth Transfer.”

13 DAYS AGO