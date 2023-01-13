Read full article on original website
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
Baby Boomers have $75 trillion in wealth. Their kids and grandkids are about to inherit it. Coming into the world and of age in the postwar period in perhaps the strongest economy the world has ever seen, Baby Boomers have had a good run of things. So much so that the generation of Americans born between 1946 and 1964 has amassed a whopping $75 trillion in assets, according to the Federal Reserve. The oldest Boomers are in their mid-70s and the youngest are approaching 60. About 10,000 of them turn 65 every day. About half of the country’s wealth is in their hands, but over the next couple of decades, their families will inherit it in what’s been dubbed “The Great Wealth Transfer.”
