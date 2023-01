Xtreme Outdoors will be launching two new models of teardrops as well as a new floorplan for the Little Guy Micro at the Florida SuperShow this week in Tampa. The Little Guy Shadow is one of the new models that the company will have on display in Tampa. This new unit is a teardrop trailer with a clamshell in the back, which houses the sink, stove and refrigerator. It has a unique “drop floor” that allows for a couch configuration with two tables on the inside.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO