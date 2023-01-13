ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Men’s Fleece Jackets: Cool Styling, Cozy Design

The humble fleece has become a mainstay in outdoor apparel . Not only is this light, insulating polyester pile layer warm and versatile, it also comes in a wide variety of fun patterns and prints. When shopping for the best men's fleece jackets, you want something that provides a pop of color and panache when adventuring in the wild—whether it's a zip jacket, quarter-zip hoodie, pullover, or any other configuration to meet your outerwear needs in the chilly outdoors.

Brands like Patagonia and L.L.Bean have been reaching back into their archives to give the newest generation of outdoor enthusiasts the chance to show some style. Whether on the street or in the backcountry, the recent resurgence in retro patterns and prints has added a bit of playfulness to outdoor gear. We collected some of the best men's fleece jackets to beat the winter blues. Up your fleece game with one of these top picks.

1. Columbia Winter Pass Printed Fleece Jacket

This lightweight and inexpensive fleece jacket comes in a variety of cool patterns and prints, like Spruce Rocky and Collegiate Navy Rocky Mountain Print, and Olive Green and Mountain Red Check. It's made with a wooly, high-pile sherpa fleece on the outside and a soft micro-fleece on the inside for blanket-like comfort. For storing outdoor essentials , you get a zippered chest pocket and two side hand pockets.

[$90; columbia.com ]

2. Parks Project Yosemite Rocks Trail Fleece

Show off some outdoor style with the Parks Project fleece, sporting a cool camo-like pattern reminiscent of the mixing of colors where forest meets sky. Made from 100 percent recycled polyester fleece, the pullover snaps up for extra warmth with five semi-matte coated buttons. Other toasty treats include two hand pockets and elastic along the cuffs and waist to hold in heat. Don't forget to add a matching beanie to complete your outdoor ensemble.

[$120; parksproject.us ]

