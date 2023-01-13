ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
KTVB

Danai Gurira 'Gently' Teases 'Black Panther' Okoye Spinoff Series

The long-awaited Black Panther spinoff series might be closer to reality than MCU fans had hoped!. Danai Gurira made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday, where she teased that a rumored spinoff centered on her character, Okoye, might be close to fruition. "I have been...
KTVB

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
KTVB

Brendan Fraser Delivers Tearful, Powerful Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser fought back tears on Sunday night as he accepted the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. Fraser won for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The role was widely regarded as a triumphant comeback for Fraser, who effectively left Hollywood in 2018 after sharing that Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had groped and assaulted him in 2003.
KTVB

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
KTVB

Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
KTVB

Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show

Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
KTVB

Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog

Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy