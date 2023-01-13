In a tweet shared over the weekend, Bow Wow expressed his desire to see hip-hop start a union similar to the NBA’s Players Association. "Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote on Saturday. “No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”

