Kyrie Irving Throws Shade At James Harden While Talking About Kevin Durant's MCL Sprain Last Season
Kyrie Irving is hoping to lead the Nets and maintain their strong record in the absence of Kevin Durant, with whom the Nets were on an 18-2 run in their last 20 games. However, since KD has gone out, the Nets have fallen 0-2 after their loss tonight to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
En garde: Pistons, Bulls clash in City of Lights
The Detroit Pistons will “host” one of their Central Division rivals on Thursday afternoon but they’ll be nearly 4,000 miles
Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA
Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
Bow Wow Wants Rappers to Start a Union Similar to the NBA’s Players Association
In a tweet shared over the weekend, Bow Wow expressed his desire to see hip-hop start a union similar to the NBA’s Players Association. "Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote on Saturday. “No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”
Ex-WNBA Player Maya Moore Irons Announces Retirement from League Amidst Book Release
Although she hasn’t played in the WNBA for several years, Maya Moore Irons announced her retirement from the league amid the release of her new book. On Jan. 17, Moore Irons and her formerly-imprisoned husband, Jonathan Irons, released a memoir titled Love & Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts. The book has finally been released since Moore revealed the cover last year on her Instagram account.
