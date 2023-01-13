Read full article on original website
Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper after match
LONDON (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's Premier League game against Tottenham. The Metropolitan Police charged Joseph Watts, 35, with assault by beating, Britain's Press Association reported. Watts is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on...
Dortmund tells young talent Moukoko to decide on future
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has told 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to make a decision about his future this month as one of the most sought-after young talents in world soccer weighs up whether to sign a new contract or become a free agent. Moukoko became the youngest...
