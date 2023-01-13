Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Clinton Wins at Inaugural MLK Day Hoop Classic
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Clinton men’s Basketball hangs on for an exciting 94-90 win over the Lion’s of Paine College. Cameron Shannon with the 25 points was name the M.V.P.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WYFF4.com
'We need that comfort': Family of Greenwood man looks for answers 2 months since disappearance
GREENWOOD, S.C. — It has almost been two months since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen. However, no matter how bad the weather was Thursday, friends, family, and the Greenwood community came together to lift each other's spirits in hopes Hughes will come home. In a dark church in...
WYFF4.com
'I just want her back': Family of Alexis Ware continues to hold out hope almost a year later
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It has been almost a year since Alexis Ware disappeared after leaving a gas station in Anderson County. Alberta Gray-Simpkins said every day without her daughter Alexis has been hard. "Nothing has changed. There are still no answers as to what happened to her. That's kinda...
AOL Corp
The Price is Right will be live in this SC city. Here’s when and how to be a contestant
You can come on down, not at Studio 33 in Television City Studios in Los Angeles, but at the arena known as “The Well,” Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. It’s The Price is Right Live, a traveling version of America’s longest running game show, scheduled for April 5.
‘Empty Shoe Project’ in South Carolina represents victims of gun violence
An organization in downtown Greenville is hoping that Martin Luther King Day can serve as a reminder as to how the community can help fight gun violence.
Man denied bond following deadly shooting in Chesnee
A man was denied bond following a deadly shooting Sunday evening in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
A woman was found dead in a burned vehicle Sunday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone....
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest murder suspect after shooting in Chesnee
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chesnee Police Department arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Sunday. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
South Carolina woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
FOX Carolina
DSS launches new portal for SNAP users
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
