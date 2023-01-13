Read full article on original website
Related
Concordia Blade-Empire
Gertrude “Trudy” Elvira (Tillberg) Chaney
Gertrude “Trudy” Elvira (Tillberg) Chaney, 91, passed away Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family, at Presbyterian Manor in Salina, Kansas. Trudy was born August 3, 1931, to Andrew and Esther (Shublom) Tillberg, at the family farm west of Salina. Trudy was a registered nurse for over...
Concordia Blade-Empire
For the record 1-16-23
Arrests—At 8:24 a.m. Monday, January 9, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington Street. Further investigation led to the arrest of Jacqueline Swanson, Concordia, on a Cloud County warrant for failure to abide. Swanson was transported to Cloud County Corrections. At 11:24 p.m. Friday, January...
Concordia Blade-Empire
USD 333 board discusses facilities plan
The Concordia Unified School District 333 board of education continued its discussions on a possible facilities improvement plan at the Concordia Junior-Senior High School building during a special meeting on Friday. A $48.5 million bond issue to fund facilities improvements in the school district was defeated in 2021. It was...
Comments / 0