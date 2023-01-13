ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A life worth celebrating’: Holocaust survivor, father of synagogue leader dies at 92

At 13, Martin Baranek couldn’t have fathomed that he would have the opportunity to create a family and travel around the world. But that’s exactly what he did, living until the age of 92. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor — and the father of a Miami Beach synagogue leader — died on Friday. Throughout his life, he survived injustice, built a life in Canada and dedicated himself to Holocaust remembrance and education.
