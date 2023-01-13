Read full article on original website
Art of the Cowgirl gathering in Queen Creek Jan.18-22 to celebrate female Western culture, lifestyle
Celebrate women of the West at the Fifth Annual Art of the Cowgirl gathering Jan.18-22 in Queen Creek, showcasing the very best of woman-made Western artistry, horsemanship and craftsmanship. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18-22, experience this celebration of Western women and their contributions to Western culture at...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Taylor Morrison opens new home collections in Queen Creek
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Taylor Morrison.) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening eight new collections across four communities, including Queen Creek. Ellsworth Ranch, located south of downtown Queen Creek, now offers Landmark, Voyage and Capstone collections, featuring two and three models respectively....
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
fabulousarizona.com
What to Wear: Barrett-Jackson, Collector Car Auction Event
Whether or not fashion is a significant part of your day-to-day, attendees love dressing the part for Barrett-Jackson, a nine-day collector car auction kicking off Jan. 21 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. There is a method in selecting what to wear to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. The saying goes “don’t peak too soon.”...
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona
A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.
queencreeksuntimes.com
San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar kicks off 2023 season Jan. 14
The San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar will set up its first market of the new year this weekend. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Scottsdale casting director talks talent on heels of holiday movie season
Hollywood blockbusters Black Panther, Avatar and Knives Out topped many people’s lists of holiday movies, but Scottsdale-based business owner Bella Hibbs watches films a little differently. “I probably appreciate good acting more than most people, especially if it’s an intense scene with reactions or comedic timing,” she said. “Not...
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
'We need professionals to get this off': Buckeye neighbors trying to help bobcat with hose around neck
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Standing in the street of the Sun City Festival neighborhood in north Buckeye, it's easy for Tammy Bithell to point out where she once spotted the wild cat. "We know this is her crib," Bithell said, pointing at a house ahead of her. Bithell is among...
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 14-15
PHOENIX — Storms brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose and residents are looking to cash in by renting spaces during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the...
East Valley Tribune
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Trendsetter to Know: Mike Broomhead, Talk Radio Host
A typical day in my life includes… Radio, gym, meetings, the occasional tv news hit, and any other spare time is usually filled with the various work I have with non-profits around the Valley. I was born… In Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Ft. Myers, Florida. My favorite thing...
12news.com
Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up
PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
