Wingers girls hockey fall behind in second period
Lexie Pauzauskie tied the game the in the first period for Red Wing but Waseca was able to pull away for a 4-2 victory on Monday. Pauzauskie's goal came at 10 minutes, 29 seconds of the first. Waseca had goals from McKenna Mortenson and Montanna Pumper in the second period....
Albert Lea rolls past Winger girls hockey
Mika Cichosz led Albert Lea past Red Wing 9-1 on Saturday. Chicosz scored four goals for Albert Lea, one in the first period, two in the second and another in the third. Cheyenne Tyler scored the lone the goal for the Wingers in the third period on the power play. Amelia Grove was credited with the assist.
Wingers boys basketball falls to Mankato West
The Red Wing boys basketball team lost to Mankato West 79-48 on Saturday. Reid Hartmann and Mitchell Seeley carried the Winger offense with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Area girls basketball: Jan. 17
Goodhue made seven 3-pointers and held Kasson-Mantorville to 13 points in each half en route to a 67-26 victory. The Wildcat offense was led by Elisabeth Gadient. She ended with a team-high 16 points. Nine different players scored for the Wildcats and five of them had at least eight points.
Weekly planner: Stitch, paint, build and more this week
Location: Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St. In this workshop, Dan Wiemer will teach participants techniques that help solve the mysteries of watercolor. You will learn how to work with the watercolor medium, including wet-on-wet, wet-on-dry and luminous washes through a series of smaller studies and Wiemer’s approach of “see it, simplify it and state it”.
Road projects are expected this year
Spring will be here before we know it and with warmer weather in Minnesota always comes road construction projects. This year both the city of Red Wing and MnDOT have road improvement projects planned for Red Wing. Residents can expect new school speed zones near the middle school, intersection improvements,...
Carolyn Brown
Carolyn Elizabeth Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 11, 2023 at Rochester East Health Services in Rochester, MN. She was born March 25, 1951 to Thomas (Tom) and Elizabeth (Betty) Brown in Red Wing, MN. She was the second oldest of 6 siblings and enjoyed growing up in the Wacouta area. During high school Carolyn participated in dance, choir and cheerleading and was a Masonic Job’s Daughter Honored Queen. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1969 and attended Stevens College, Columbia, MO; Winona State College, Winona, MN; and Moorhead State College, Moorhead, MN. She participated in the 1972 Miss Red Wing pageant. In her young adult years, she was a dishwasher at the Crystal Court Marriott in downtown Minneapolis. Carolyn’s smile and her wonderful laughter were loved by all who knew her. She radiated kind energy, was a friend to all and would frequently be found telling strangers and loved ones how beautiful they were. She loved hats, music (especially Olivia Newton-John), fashion and going out to eat with friends and family and she had a deep faith in the Lord. She also enjoyed travel (Hawaii and the New England area were her favorites) and searching for ancestors with her brother Tom. Carolyn was a shining light to everyone around her and will be deeply missed. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and older sister Peggy. She is survived by her brothers Charlie (Lynn) and Tom (Patty) of Red Wing, sisters Ruth (Bob) Dunham of Las Vegas, NV, and Barbara (Mia Ruiz) of Clearlake Oaks, CA, her nieces and nephews Ned (Lisa), Sam, Hugh, Rachel McWithey (Kevin), Adam (Katelyn), Meagan, and her great nieces and nephews Natalie and Chase McWithey, and Monro Brown. A celebration of life for Carolyn will be held Friday, January 20 at 11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing, with the Reverends Barbara von Haaren and Stephen Gheen officiating. For those not able to attend, her service will be live-streamed. Link can be found at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at the Bay City Cemetery in Bay, City, WI. Visitation will be Thursday, 5PM-7PM on January 19 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and 10AM-11AM at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday, January 20. Donations are preferred to Red Wing Hospice or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Flanders first woman to chair county board
Each year more women take on leadership roles and create a space for women in government. Linda Flanders has contributed to that after recently being named Goodhue County’s first woman County Board chair. She was nominated for the leadership position and the vote was unanimous to name her chair.
Upcoming government and community calendars
City and county offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Goodhue County Board closed session, 8 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Health and Human Services Board, 10:30 a.m., Government Center. Red Wing Port Authority Board special meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall Council...
Council approves permits for housing development
For the past few years the Red Wing City Council and other organizations have been talking about adding more housing to the community. With the need to pull in new residents, more housing is needed to accommodate a growing population. The council has had discussions about affordable housing options and market rate options.
