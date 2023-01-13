Carolyn Elizabeth Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 11, 2023 at Rochester East Health Services in Rochester, MN. She was born March 25, 1951 to Thomas (Tom) and Elizabeth (Betty) Brown in Red Wing, MN. She was the second oldest of 6 siblings and enjoyed growing up in the Wacouta area. During high school Carolyn participated in dance, choir and cheerleading and was a Masonic Job’s Daughter Honored Queen. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1969 and attended Stevens College, Columbia, MO; Winona State College, Winona, MN; and Moorhead State College, Moorhead, MN. She participated in the 1972 Miss Red Wing pageant. In her young adult years, she was a dishwasher at the Crystal Court Marriott in downtown Minneapolis. Carolyn’s smile and her wonderful laughter were loved by all who knew her. She radiated kind energy, was a friend to all and would frequently be found telling strangers and loved ones how beautiful they were. She loved hats, music (especially Olivia Newton-John), fashion and going out to eat with friends and family and she had a deep faith in the Lord. She also enjoyed travel (Hawaii and the New England area were her favorites) and searching for ancestors with her brother Tom. Carolyn was a shining light to everyone around her and will be deeply missed. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and older sister Peggy. She is survived by her brothers Charlie (Lynn) and Tom (Patty) of Red Wing, sisters Ruth (Bob) Dunham of Las Vegas, NV, and Barbara (Mia Ruiz) of Clearlake Oaks, CA, her nieces and nephews Ned (Lisa), Sam, Hugh, Rachel McWithey (Kevin), Adam (Katelyn), Meagan, and her great nieces and nephews Natalie and Chase McWithey, and Monro Brown. A celebration of life for Carolyn will be held Friday, January 20 at 11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing, with the Reverends Barbara von Haaren and Stephen Gheen officiating. For those not able to attend, her service will be live-streamed. Link can be found at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at the Bay City Cemetery in Bay, City, WI. Visitation will be Thursday, 5PM-7PM on January 19 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and 10AM-11AM at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday, January 20. Donations are preferred to Red Wing Hospice or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO