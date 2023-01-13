Read full article on original website
DartmouthSports.com Athletes of the Week - Resnick & Groom
Newly minted Big Green athletes started 2023 with impressive victories on the snow and indoors on the courts. Sophomore Allie Resnick won her first collegiate carnival race at Bates last week and followed that up with a third-place finish in the slalom. Freshman Miles Groom brings his talent across the pond from Buckinghamshire, England to the Boss Tennis Center in Hanover, N.H. He defeated two Navy players in singles and picked up a doubles point with classmate Waleed Qadir.
Women’s Track and Field Closes out Impressive Weekend in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team returned to The Track at New Balance on Sunday for the UMass Flagship Indoor Invitational. Julia Fenerty set the tone early, winning the 500m run with a time of 1:14.04. Fenerty's time is third in program history. Anya Hirschfeld...
Harvard’s Fast Start Sinks Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. — A rocky start for the Dartmouth women's basketball team proved costly in a 68-52 loss to Harvard in Ivy League action Monday night at Leede Arena. The Big Green outscored the Crimson in the third quarter before the two sides played to a stalemate in the fourth, but an 18-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome as Dartmouth dropped to 2-17 (0-5) and Harvard improved to 10-7 (0-5). Hot shooting continued forMekkena Boyd and Mia Curtis as the two juniors combined to shoot 6-of-9 from deep. Boyd posted a team-high 14 points, while Curtis followed with 10. Both shot better than 50 percent from the perimeter in Dartmouth's last outing against Penn. Harvard's Lola Mullaney dropped a game-high 24 and was one of two Crimson players to hit four 3-pointers (McKenzie Forbes), while Elena Rodriguez earned an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double. Harvard shot 50 percent or better from the field in all four quarters to finish at a 51.9 clip. Dartmouth bounced back from a low-scoring first half to shoot 63.6 percent in the third.
Men’s Squash Defeated by No. 4 Yale at Home
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's squash team fell to the No. 4 Yale Bulldogs at home Sunday afternoon. The Big Green could not solve the Bulldogs throughout the afternoon, dropping the match to their Ivy League foe, 9-0. The Big Green's best performance of the afternoon came from Quintin Campbell at position No. 5. Campbell took the first set of his match against Jed Burde before falling behind, 2-1. After an 11-5 win in the fourth set for Campbell, Burde won the fifth and final frame to claim the match.
Women’s Squash Drops Home Match to No. 5 Yale
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's squash team was defeated at the Berry Squash Courts by N. 5 Yale Sunday afternoon. The Big Green took a point from Yale but fell by a score of 8-1 at home. Callie Worth recorded Dartmouth's lone win on the day at position...
