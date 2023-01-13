Read full article on original website
JR “Bubby” Smith – 94 – Hornbeak
Graveside services will be held for JR “Bubby” Smith, age 94, of Hornbeak. Services will take place at 3:30 on Tuesday, January 17th of 2022, at Terrace Hill Cemetery in Troy. White-Mahon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Speakers remember Martin Luther King, Jr. during annual celebration
UT Martin student Justice Watkins and Lane College president Dr. Logan Hampton were keynote speakers for Monday’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast in the Martin Event Center. The celebration and breakfast was sponsored by the City of Martin, UT Martin, and the university’s Black Student Association....
Dedication Held for New Women’s Health Center in Union City
A big crowd was on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of a new Baptist Medical Group facility in Union City. A dedication ceremony, and building tour, took place at the new Women’s Health Center and Physician’s Office Building on East Reelfoot Avenue. Skipper Bondurant, the CEO and...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City
Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing. At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland. In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of...
Martin Downtown Commercial District considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Martin Downtown Commercial District is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The City of Martin is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year. The State Review Board will meet Wednesday, January 25, at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
UT Martin Community Orchestra begins rehearsals January 23
The UT Martin Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals on January 23 in the Blankenship Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus. Membership in the orchestra is free and open to students and Northwest Tennessee community residents with no audition required to join. Anyone who plays...
Obion County Commission Recognizes Retired Road Superintendent
The Obion County Commission recognized a retired department head at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. County Mayor Steve Carr made a presentation to former Highway Department Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton.(AUDIO) Lofton offered his thanks to the board.(AUDIO) A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at...
Trent Scates appointed Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army
Colonel Trent Scates, of Greenfield, has been named the Tennessee Military Department’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army. Scates will be responsible for more than 9,000 Tennessee National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state. He’ll be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony to be announced later. Scates...
Obion County Middle School “All-Tournament Team”
The 2023 Obion County “All County Basketball Team” was named following the tournament this past weekend. Selected to the “All-Tournament Team” was Ainsley Sadler (Lake Road), Jayden Evans (Lake Road), Harlee Johnson (Lake Road), Avery Launer (Hillcrest) Jules Poore (Hillcrest), Addy Launer (Hillcrest), Katy Frazier (Hillcrest), Colee Forester (Hillcrest), [standing] Alli McFarland (South Fulton), Klicey Campbell (Ridgemont), Abby Stephens (Ridgemont), Autumn Tanner (Black Oak), KinLee Dean (Black Oak), Kaile Hanks (Black Oak), and Jayanna Hall (Lake Road).
Hillcrest, Lake Road Claim County Basketball Championships
Congratulations goes out to the Hillcrest girls, and Lake Road boys, for winning the championships of the Obion County Middle School Basketball Tournament. On Monday night, Hillcrest defeated Lake Road 24-23 to claim the title, while Lake Road captured the championship with a 43-37 win over Hillcrest. All games in...
Cardinals Caravan Makes Stop in Local Area
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan made a stop Saturday afternoon at Dyer County High School. It was the first time in three years the caravan has been back on the road with current and former players. Former Cardinals pitcher, and current radio broadcaster Rick Horton, told Thunderbolt News he was...
UT Martin Softball announces 2022 schedule featuring 15 home games
UT Martin head softball coach Brian Dunn has announced the 2023 schedule which features four tournament appearances, a loaded OVC slate and 15 home games. The Skyhawks open the year with 50 schedule contests including matchups against three teams which earned berths to the NCAA Tournament last season. UT Martin will travel to eight states including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee while competing against 14 different conferences before opening the team’s 24-game OVC schedule.
Obion County Middle School Basketball Championships
The Obion County Middle School basketball championships will be held Monday night at Obion County Central High School. In girl’s play, Lake Road will face Hillcrest, with the boy’s championship featuring Hillcrest and Lake Road. Broadcast of both games can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 5:50.
Union City Middle School Basketball Wins
Both Union City Middle School basketball teams advanced to the semifinals of the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Tournament with first-round victories Saturday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the second-seeded Lady Tornadoes moved on with a 38-18 win over No. 7 Trenton, while the fifth-seeded Union City boys stayed alive with a 39-25 triumph over No. 4 Gibson County.
