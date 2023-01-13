UT Martin head softball coach Brian Dunn has announced the 2023 schedule which features four tournament appearances, a loaded OVC slate and 15 home games. The Skyhawks open the year with 50 schedule contests including matchups against three teams which earned berths to the NCAA Tournament last season. UT Martin will travel to eight states including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee while competing against 14 different conferences before opening the team’s 24-game OVC schedule.

MARTIN, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO