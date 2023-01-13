Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...

SHAMOKIN, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO