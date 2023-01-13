Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
Crews beat back fire at vacant home near Slatington, authorities say
Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire just outside Slatington Borough. The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at 2539 Welshtown Rd. in Washington Township, Lehigh County. Pennsylvania State Police told lehighvallyelive.com the house was vacant and no one was injured. The extent of any damage was...
Train, SUV collide in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision with a train in Luzerne County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Hazle Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Emergency responders took the woman to the hospital...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver taken to hospital after sedan crashes into gas meter outside U-Haul storage building in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car crash ended up causing a bigger disruption on Allentown's east side Monday. The car hit a natural gas line, causing crews to shut down the road and evacuate the nearby U-Haul Store. Allentown Fire, Police, and EMS crews were on-scene, blocking off N Plymouth St. to traffic.
Route 22 crash causing traffic backups in Lehigh County
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
One dead after fire in the Poconos
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
Update: Coroner called to 3-car crash along I-80 in Monroe County
UPDATE: 2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has been called to a wreck involving three vehicles along Interstate 80 west in Tunkhannock Township. A Monroe County 911 dispatch supervisor said the accident, involving three cars, occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
WOLF
Two men thrown from their vehicles, pronounced dead as result of crash in Monroe County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Update 1/17/23: State Police announced the identities of two men who died as the result of a crash on Monday afternoon. According to a PSP report, 68-year-old Donn Innes, of Weatherly, and 31-year-old Jeffrey Bates, of Danville, died after being ejected from their vehicles.
More details released on deadly Monroe County fire
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
sauconsource.com
Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close
One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
Business owners worry over lengthy Route 611 closure
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — With no cars or pedestrians, Delaware Water Gap borough is a ghost town. It's something the people of the borough and its business owners are not used to. A rockslide last month closed part of the road on Route 611 south between Delaware Water...
2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County
Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
Businesses in Hazle Township to increase security after deadly shooting
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — From the looks of Regal Cinema on a calm afternoon in Hazle Township, you would never guess it was the site of tragedy Saturday night when police say a man came into the lobby arcade and shot 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna. Luna later died from...
Man, 19, shot in Pennsylvania movie theater dies; suspect sought
Authorities say a man shot in a movie theater in Pennsylvania over the weekend has died of his injuries and a suspect is being sought.
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
One hurt in Tunkhannock fire
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
EMS called to help intoxicated caregiver
Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...
19-year-old dies after ‘targeted’ shooting inside Pa. movie theater lobby (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The victim in the Luzerne County movie theater shooting, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, of Hazleton, died on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police say the case is now a homicide investigation. A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in a Luzerne County movie theater on Saturday evening and Pennsylvania State...
Comments / 0