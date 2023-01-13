ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Newswatch 16

Train, SUV collide in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision with a train in Luzerne County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Hazle Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Emergency responders took the woman to the hospital...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

More details released on deadly Monroe County fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close

One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

One hurt in Tunkhannock fire

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

EMS called to help intoxicated caregiver

Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA

