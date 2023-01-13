ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches

Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce

Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog

Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show

Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...

