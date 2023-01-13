Read full article on original website
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
'The Watchful Eye' Sneak Peek: Cast Breaks Down 'Highly Addictive' Freeform Thriller (Exclusive)
Something rotten is going on in The Greybourne and nobody is safe! ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at Freeform's new upcoming series, The Watchful Eye, which follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.
The Murdaugh Family Murders Are the Focus of 'A Southern Scandal' Doc: Watch the Trailer
The Murdaughs, one of South Carolina's most prominent families, is at the center of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. Over the course of three parts, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will delve deeper into the many deaths surrounding the family -- and the corruption that was exposed in the explosive legal scandal that followed.
'New Amsterdam' Producers on Full-Circle Ending and Possible Future Spinoff (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the series finale of New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam signed off on Tuesday, giving Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) one last medical case to solve before he turned in his badge for good. In the two-hour series finale, titled "Right Place"/"How Can...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches
Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spotted Bowling Amid Romance Rumors
A fun night out on the lanes! Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart enjoyed some time together with a night of bowling, amid ongoing rumors that the pair have sparked a romance. Gomez and Taggart were spotted rolling some balls at The Gutter, a bowling alley in New York...
Ke Huy Quan Reacts to Sweeping Awards Season Success: 'I Just Wanted a Job' (Exclusive)
Ke Huy Quan couldn't be more grateful for his latest awards season win. Speaking to ET at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Quan admitted that while the wins are great, it all started out with his desire to return to work.
Jeff Bridges Dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to His Father Lloyd Bridges
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Bridges, 73, took the stage following a heartfelt introduction from Bridges' The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman. "Jeff bridges...The man, the legend, the myth, The Dude," Goodman began, referencing Bridge's famous The Big...
Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce
Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show
Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
